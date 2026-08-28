The second World Humanoid Robot Games 2026 have concluded at the National Speed Skating Oval in China. The event took place from August 22 to 26 and featuring 2,056 humanoid robots across 666 teams from 16 countries.

Various companies showcased their products at the event, with the primary purpose of testing new age technologies in real world scenarios through different sporting categories.

This year’s edition was special as several human sporting records were broken by humanoid robots across different disciplines, highlighting the rapid development of this field.

What is World Humanoid Robot Games

The 2nd World Humanoid Robot games held across numerous sporting categories.