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World Humanoid Robot Games 2026: Check Medal Winners, Records and More

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 19:31 IST

The second World Humanoid Robot Games 2026 concluded in Beijing with over 2,000 humanoid robots competing across various sporting events. Check the medal winners, major records broken and key highlights from the event.

Humanoid robots compete at the World Humanoid Robot Games 2026 (Image Source: X.com)
Humanoid robots compete at the World Humanoid Robot Games 2026 (Image Source: X.com)

The second World Humanoid Robot Games 2026 have concluded at the National Speed Skating Oval in China. The event took place from August 22 to 26 and featuring 2,056 humanoid robots across 666 teams from 16 countries. 

Various companies showcased their products at the event, with the primary purpose of testing new age technologies in real world scenarios through different sporting categories.

This year’s edition was special as several human sporting records were broken by humanoid robots across different disciplines, highlighting the rapid development of this field. 

What is World Humanoid Robot Games 

The 2nd World Humanoid Robot games held across numerous sporting categories. 

Event Parameter

Details and Data

Official Event Title

2nd World Humanoid Robot Games (2026)

Host City and Venue

National Speed Skating Oval, Beijing, China

Event Dates

August 22 – 26, 2026

Participation Scale

2,056 humanoid robots across 666 teams from 16 countries

Competitions Count

51 events spanning 30 competitive sports and 21 real-world scenario challenges

Key Sports Categories

100m Sprint, 400m Dash, 1500m Run, 4x100m Relay, High Jump, Football, Gymnastics

World Humanoid Robot Games 2026: Medal Winners List 

Chinese firm AGIBOT topped the medal tally in its event debut, winning a total of 46 medals, including 18 gold, 16 silver and 12 bronze medals. Followed by Tien Kung which finished with 45 medals including 15 gold, 12 silver and 18 bronze medals. 

Rank

Manufacturer

Gold

Silver 

Bronze 

Total Medals

1

AGIBOT

18

16

12

46

2

Tien Kung

15

12

18

45

3

Unitree

3

4

3

10

4

Booster Robotics

3

3

3

9

5

Gelbot

3

1

1

5

6

Lumos Robotics

2

1

0

3

7

UniX AI

1

1

1

3

8

Spirit AI

1

1

0

2

9

Noetix Robotics

1

0

1

2

10

Galaxea AI

1

0

0

1

11

FAIRINO

1

0

0

1

12

Qijiang

1

0

0

1

13

HONOR

0

3

4

7

14

AgileX Robotics

0

2

1

3

15

PrimeBOT

0

1

1

2

16

Shanghai Electric

0

1

0

1

17

JH

0

1

0

1

18

LimX Dynamics

0

1

0

1

19

Self-developed

0

1

0

1

20

China Mobile Lingxi

0

0

2

2

Total

Overall

50

49

47

146

Source: humanoidsdaily.com 

World Humanoid Robot Games 2026: Key World Records Broken 

This year’s event saw a few iconic human world records being broken by humanoid robots. These included Usain Bolt’s famous 100m sprint record and a standing high jump record.

  1. 100m Sprint Record: Tiangong Ultra, a robot developed by the Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center, clocked 9.39 seconds in qualifying round before improving its record to 8.64 seconds in the finals. This was much faster than Usain Bolt’s iconic human world record of 9.58 seconds set in 2009. 

  2. Standing High Jump: In another landmark moment, a robot reached a jump height of 2.88 metres, surpassing Cuba’s Javier Sotomayor’s human world record of 2.45 metres.

Do follow Jagran Josh for more such information and updates. 


Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Content Writer

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events. He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Aug 28, 2026, 19:31 IST

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