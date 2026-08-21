World Senior Citizens Day 2026: Which Country Has the Largest Elderly Population?
China has the largest elderly population in the world, according to World Population Review’s 2026 data based on World Bank figures. China had around 193.8 million people aged 65 and above, followed by India with 97.7 million.
As life expectancy increases and birth rates decline in many countries, the world’s population is gradually ageing. Some countries now have a particularly large number of people aged 65 and above. China has the largest elderly population in the world. Keep reading in detail.
Which Country Has the Largest Elderly Population?
China has the world’s largest elderly population, with approximately 193.8 million people aged 65 and above, according to the World Population Review’s 2026 ranking. India ranks second with about 97.7 million people aged 65 and above.
Top Countries by Elderly Population
|Rank
|Country
|Population aged 65+
|1
|China
|193.8 million
|2
|India
|97.7 million
|3
|United States
|57.1 million
|4
|Japan
|37.4 million
|5
|Russia
|22.8 million
|6
|Brazil
|21.3 million
The figures are based on 2022 data presented in World Population Review’s 2026 country ranking.
Top 6 Countries With the Largest Elderly Population
1. China
The elderly population in China is 193.8 million. China has the largest population of people aged 65 and above among the countries listed. Its elderly population is nearly twice India’s figure.
2. India
The elderly population in India is 97.7 million. India ranks second globally in the number of people aged 65 and above. Its elderly population is about half that of China.
3. United States
The elderly population in United States is 57.1 million. The United States ranks third in the ranking. More than 57 million people in the country were aged 65 and above in the dataset.
4. Japan
The elderly population in Japan is 37.4 million Japan ranks fourth by the absolute number of people aged 65 and above. The country is also widely known for having one of the world’s oldest populations by share of total population.
5. Russia
The elderly population in Russia is 22.8 million. Russia has the fifth-largest elderly population among the countries in the ranking. Around 22.8 million people were aged 65 and above.
Why Does China Have Such a Large Elderly Population?
China’s large elderly population is linked to its huge overall population as well as long-term demographic changes, including declining birth rates, increasing life expectancy and large generation now entering old age.
What About India?
India has the second-largest elderly population in the World Population Review ranking, with around 97.7 million people aged 65 and above. India’s elderly population is expected to increase significantly in the coming decades as life expectancy rises and the country’s demographic structure changes.
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