Which Is the World’s First 7-Star Luxury Train? Inside Japan’s Seven Stars in Kyushu

The world's first 7-star luxury train is in Kyushu. It has facilities like no other. Operated by JR Kyushu, the train offers fine dining, breathtaking scenery and an unforgettable travel experience to travellers through Japan's southern island of Kyushu.

Which Is the World’s First 7-Star Luxury Train?

The world's first 7 Star luxury trains operation began in October 2013. Kyushu is also known as Nanatsuboshi in Japan. It is Japan's first luxury cruise train. The train is designed by Eiji Mitooka.

Why Is It Called the Seven Stars in Kyushu?

The train’s name represents the seven prefectures of Kyushu: Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Kumamoto, Oita, Miyazaki and Kagoshima. It includes seven key attractions, including nature, cuisine, hot springs, history, culture, spirituality and warm hospitality.