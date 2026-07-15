Which Is the World’s First 7-Star Luxury Train? Inside Japan’s Seven Stars in Kyushu
Seven Stars in Kyushu, operated by JR Kyushu, is widely regarded as the world’s first 7-star luxury train. Know its routes, features, fares and what makes it one of the world’s most exclusive rail journeys.
The world's first 7-star luxury train is in Kyushu. It has facilities like no other. Operated by JR Kyushu, the train offers fine dining, breathtaking scenery and an unforgettable travel experience to travellers through Japan's southern island of Kyushu.
Which Is the World’s First 7-Star Luxury Train?
The world's first 7 Star luxury trains operation began in October 2013. Kyushu is also known as Nanatsuboshi in Japan. It is Japan's first luxury cruise train. The train is designed by Eiji Mitooka.
Why Is It Called the Seven Stars in Kyushu?
The train’s name represents the seven prefectures of Kyushu: Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Kumamoto, Oita, Miyazaki and Kagoshima. It includes seven key attractions, including nature, cuisine, hot springs, history, culture, spirituality and warm hospitality.
What Routes Does the Train Cover?
The train operates two-day, three-day and four-day itineraries across Kyushu, covering destinations known for their volcanic landscapes, hot springs, historic towns and coastal scenery. It also covers destinations like Fukuoka, Oita, Miyazaki, Kagoshima, Kumamoto and Nagasaki. Passengers visit several iconic locations while enjoying off-train cultural experiences arranged by JR Kyushu.
How Much Does It Cost?
The cost of the journey depends on the package you choose. Fares usually range from thousand US dollars per person, making it world’s most expensive train journeys.
Why Is It So Exclusive?
Demand for this 7-star luxury train is so high that reservations often exceed available seats. The applicants may be selected through a lottery system. While, unlike regular luxury trains Kyushu accepts only a limited number of passengers on each journey.
Executive - Editorial
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