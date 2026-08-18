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Which Is the World’s Largest Photography Museum?

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 17:40 IST

Fotografiska is known as the world’s largest photography museum. It is known for its large-scale exhibitions dedicated to contemporary photography. Keep reading!

Which Is the World’s Largest Photography Museum?
Which Is the World’s Largest Photography Museum?

Photography has evolved from an early scientific experiment into one of the world’s most influential forms of visual storytelling. Some museums are dedicated to photography that preserve this history. One of the best-known museum is Fotografiska. Keep reading to know in detail. 

Which Is the World’s Largest Photography Museum?

The world's largest museum is Fotografiska.  The original museum opened in 2010. It focuses primarily on photography and visual culture. Fotografiska has expanded beyond Stockholm with locations including New York, Berlin, Tallinn and Shanghai. 

Where Is Fotografiska Located?

The original Fotografiska is located in Stockholm, Sweden. The institution has since developed into an international museum group, with venues in several major cities around the world.

What Makes Fotografiska Different?

Unlike many traditional museums, Fotografiska does not only operate around a large permanent collection. It is known for temporary exhibitions, events and programmes that features established and emerging photographers.  Its programme combines Photography exhibitions, Contemporary art, Talks and events, Educational programmes, Food and cultural experiences. 

When Was Fotografiska Founded?

Fotografiska was founded in 2010. The original  location was Stockholm, Sweden. They focused on Photography and visual culture.

Fotografiska Around the World

Fotografiska has made an international presence through museums in cities such as Stockholm, New York, Berlin, Tallinn and Shanghai.  The Shanghai museum opened in 2023 and became the group’s first Asian location. 

World’s Largest Photography Museum

Feature Details
Museum Fotografiska
Founded 2010
Original city Stockholm
Country Sweden
Main focus Photography and visual culture
International locations Stockholm, New York, Berlin, Tallinn, Shanghai
Known for Large-scale photography exhibitions

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Aug 18, 2026, 17:40 IST

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