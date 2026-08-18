Photography has evolved from an early scientific experiment into one of the world’s most influential forms of visual storytelling. Some museums are dedicated to photography that preserve this history. One of the best-known museum is Fotografiska. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Is the World’s Largest Photography Museum?

The world's largest museum is Fotografiska. The original museum opened in 2010. It focuses primarily on photography and visual culture. Fotografiska has expanded beyond Stockholm with locations including New York, Berlin, Tallinn and Shanghai.

Where Is Fotografiska Located?

The original Fotografiska is located in Stockholm, Sweden. The institution has since developed into an international museum group, with venues in several major cities around the world.