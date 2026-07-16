12 Bennett University Students Selected for Cambridge Summer Program as Over 200 Move Abroad

Bennett University: There has been one more success achieved by Bennett University in its international educational activities, as it was confirmed by the Office of International Affairs (OIA) of the university, that 12 outstanding students were selected for the Residential Summer Immersion Program held by the Girton College, University of Cambridge, UK. The program provides a rare chance for scholars to immerse themselves in world-leading research and academic standards frameworks.

Apart from this success, there has been a wide-scale international mobility initiative started by the university as a response to the preparation of its students for life in a complex and interwoven global economic space. Around 200 students of Bennett University are going to study overseas in more than 10 countries participating in different kinds of global paths, research internships and student exchanges. These initiatives vary greatly from credit transfer programs conducted with educational organizations of the USA and UK to summer immersion modules in Singapore, aiming to connect theoretical knowledge with practical experience of industrial functioning. In addition to the professional development of students, such cross-cultural contacts help them obtain various points of view and competences necessary for the functioning in international economic environment.