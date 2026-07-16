12 Bennett University Students Selected for Cambridge Summer Program as Over 200 Move Abroad
Bennett University: Bennett University’s Office of International Affairs announced that 12 interdisciplinary students were selected for the Cambridge University Residential Summer Immersion Program. Additionally, over 200 students will study across 10+ countries through global pathways, exchanges, and internships, linking academic theory with practical international experience to build crucial global competencies.
Bennett University: There has been one more success achieved by Bennett University in its international educational activities, as it was confirmed by the Office of International Affairs (OIA) of the university, that 12 outstanding students were selected for the Residential Summer Immersion Program held by the Girton College, University of Cambridge, UK. The program provides a rare chance for scholars to immerse themselves in world-leading research and academic standards frameworks.
Apart from this success, there has been a wide-scale international mobility initiative started by the university as a response to the preparation of its students for life in a complex and interwoven global economic space. Around 200 students of Bennett University are going to study overseas in more than 10 countries participating in different kinds of global paths, research internships and student exchanges. These initiatives vary greatly from credit transfer programs conducted with educational organizations of the USA and UK to summer immersion modules in Singapore, aiming to connect theoretical knowledge with practical experience of industrial functioning. In addition to the professional development of students, such cross-cultural contacts help them obtain various points of view and competences necessary for the functioning in international economic environment.
Cambridge Cohort: Interdisciplinary Excellence
The twelve chosen scholars have been picked up from different streams of academia through rigorous competition:
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School of Law (BA LLB/BBA LLB)
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School of Management (BBA)
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School of Computer Science Engineering and Technology (B.Tech. CSE)
The residential summer school at Cambridge is giving these students an opportunity to immerse themselves in the most elite environment of doing research and interacting with leading global academics.
How To apply For The Cambridge Summer Programme?
To apply For The Cambridge Summer Programme follow the steps given below:
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Refer to the official website of International Relations at Bennett University for the requirements.
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Go through the various modules that are available in Girton College at Cambridge University.
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Prepare all your academic documents, statement of purpose, and latest resume.
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Complete filling up the detailed internal application form within the designated period of time.
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Appear for the mandatory interview process that is conducted by the university selection panel.
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Get nominated and finalize the visa formalities.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.