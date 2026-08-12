13 August School Holiday 2026: Check whether schools will remain closed tomorrow amid heavy rain alerts across several states, including Punjab, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. Get the latest school closure updates.

School Holiday August 13, 2026: Monsoon remains active in many parts of India, students and parents are checking whether schools will remain closed tomorrow, August 13. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in many regions. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in parts of north, central, east, northeast, west and southern India. However, there is no nationwide school holiday announced for August 13 due to rain. School closures, where required, are generally decided by state or district administrations depending on local weather conditions, flooding, landslide risks and road conditions. School Holiday August 13: Which States Are Affected by Heavy Rain? According to the latest IMD forecast, several states and regions are likely to experience significant rainfall during this period.

Himachal Pradesh School Holiday Update Himachal Pradesh remains one of the key rain-affected states. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall and a possibility of very heavy rainfall in parts of the state, particularly around August 13-14. Given the continuing risk of landslides, flash floods and road disruption in hilly areas, schools in vulnerable districts may be closed through local administrative orders. Parents should check notifications issued by their district administration or respective school. Rajasthan School Holiday Update Rajasthan is also witnessing significant monsoon activity. The IMD has warned of heavy rainfall in parts of the state, with East Rajasthan particularly under watch. Recent reports have already recorded school closures in several Rajasthan districts because of heavy rain. Authorities have previously announced closures in areas including Jaipur, Jaipur Rural, Dausa, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur and Bharatpur amid severe weather.

For August 13, however, students should wait for district-specific orders rather than assuming a statewide holiday. Punjab Holiday Update Punjab has also experienced heavy rainfall, with the IMD reporting very heavy rainfall in parts of the state. The latest forecast indicates widespread rainfall activity over Punjab around August 14 as well. Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand Under Rain Watch Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand are also among the northern regions experiencing significant monsoon activity. The IMD recently reported very heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand recorded heavy rainfall. The weather conditions may create risks of waterlogging, landslides and disruption of transportation in vulnerable areas. Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi-NCR Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi-NCR are also being affected by the ongoing monsoon spell. The IMD has forecast rainfall activity across northwest India, with Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi seeing rainfall during the current period.

While rain alone does not automatically mean a school holiday, schools located in waterlogged or vulnerable areas could receive local instructions from district authorities. Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Central India is also expected to remain wet. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over West Madhya Pradesh between August 12 and 14, while Chhattisgarh is expected to receive rainfall through the week. Isolated heavy rainfall is also forecast over West Madhya Pradesh on August 13. Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand Eastern India is another major rain-affected region. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal around August 12-13.

Maharashtra and Gujarat Western India is also likely to see significant rainfall. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Konkan and Goa, while Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat are expected to receive rainfall around August 12-13. Heavy rainfall is forecast over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat in parts of this period. Local authorities may announce closures if heavy rainfall causes flooding, waterlogging or transportation problems. Karnataka, Kerala and Other Southern States Southern India is also under the influence of the monsoon. Kerala and Coastal Karnataka are expected to receive widespread rainfall, while parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and other southern regions are likely to experience scattered rainfall. School Holiday August 13, 2026: State-Wise Updates

State/Region August 13 School Status Weather Situation Himachal Pradesh District-specific closure possible Heavy to very heavy rain risk Rajasthan District-specific updates Heavy rain, particularly East Rajasthan Punjab No confirmed statewide rain closure in Indian Punjab Rainfall activity Jammu & Kashmir Local closure possible Very heavy rain reported Uttarakhand District-specific closure possible Heavy rainfall/landslide risk Uttar Pradesh Local updates Rain and thunderstorms Haryana Local updates Rainfall activity Delhi-NCR No blanket rain holiday confirmed Rain/thunderstorms Madhya Pradesh District-specific updates Heavy rain in parts Chhattisgarh Local updates Rainfall and thunderstorms Odisha District-specific closure possible Heavy to very heavy rain West Bengal Local updates Heavy to very heavy rain in parts Jharkhand Local updates Widespread rainfall Northeast India District-specific updates Widespread rain Maharashtra Local updates Heavy rain in parts Gujarat Local updates Heavy rain/thunderstorms Kerala District-specific updates Widespread rainfall Karnataka Local updates Heavy rain in parts