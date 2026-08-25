13 International Universities, 14 Campuses: Low Enrolment, High Fees Challenge Foreign Institutions In India

Thirteen international universities are admitting students across 14 campuses in India for the 2026-27 cohort, but low enrolment, high tuition fees and competition from established private institutions remain key challenges.

Thirteen international universities are admitting students for the 2026-27 cohort across 14 campuses in India. Together, they offer 91 programmes, with an estimated annual intake capacity of 2,730 students. However, the final enrolment is expected to remain below half of the available capacity, according to a report. The new universities come from the United Kingdom, Australia and the United States. However, challenges remain around student enrolment, high tuition fees and competition from established private institutions. Experts have pointed out that enrollment, placement outcomes and long-term academic development will determine the success of these international branch campuses. Fees Remain A Major Barrier The price of these programmes could nevertheless limit their appeal. According to the report, undergraduate programmes at international branch campuses have average annual tuition fees of about Rs 13.3 lakh, while postgraduate programmes average around Rs 17.2 lakh.

Although these fees can be lower than studying at the universities’ main overseas campuses, they remain significantly higher than many established private universities in India. For families, the decision therefore goes beyond the international name attached to a degree. Students will need to determine whether the academic experience, career opportunities and global exposure provide sufficient value for the additional cost. Ashwin Damera, co-founder and CEO of Emeritus noted that even an annual tuition fee of Rs 10 lakh can represent a substantial financial commitment for Indian families. Small Batches Create Another Challenge The relatively small size of the initial student cohorts is another issue facing the campuses. A report by higher education researcher Rahul Choudaha identified 13 international universities admitting students in India for the 2026-27 academic year, operating across 14 campuses.

The institutions collectively offer 91 programmes, comprising 53 undergraduate and 38 postgraduate courses. Their combined annual capacity is estimated at around 2,730 students. Actual enrolment, however, is expected to be considerably lower. “I expect final enrolment to land at less than half of even that modest number,” Choudaha said. The limited first-year numbers also mean that some universities will have to build their academic and campus ecosystems gradually rather than immediately operating at the scale of established institutions. The First Year May Not Tell The Full Story Low initial enrolment does not necessarily indicate a lack of long-term demand. Ashwin Damera, co-founder and CEO of Emeritus, described the current stage as “year zero”, noting that several universities received regulatory approvals only shortly before the latest admission cycle. By that stage, many students had already committed to other institutions.

As a result, the next admission cycle could offer a clearer indication of how much demand exists for these campuses once students become more familiar with their programmes and offerings. Employability Could Shape Student Choices For students, one of the biggest considerations is likely to be what happens after graduation. With many of the new programmes concentrated in areas such as business, computing, artificial intelligence, data science and analytics, employment outcomes could play a major role in determining future demand. Research cited in the report suggests that employers may place greater emphasis on workplace readiness than the reputation of an institution. More than 70% of employers surveyed said employability and preparedness would be more important to hiring decisions than institutional reputation.

This makes internships, industry partnerships and placements particularly important for campuses that are still building their reputation in India. Some institutions have already reported early employment-related outcomes. Deakin University’s GIFT City campus, for instance, has said that around 50-60% of its students had secured jobs, while others were pursuing internships or work-integrated learning opportunities. A Different Route To An International Degree The new model also changes the traditional equation for Indian students considering foreign education. Instead of travelling overseas for an international degree, students can remain in India while studying at a campus operated by a foreign university. The University of York, for example, has indicated that its Mumbai campus could attract students who might previously have considered studying abroad. However, the campuses are not necessarily targeting only students who would otherwise leave India.

“These campuses are really competing with Tier-1 private universities in India,” Choudaha said. This places them in direct competition for students who already have access to established domestic institutions offering professional and technology-focused programmes. Infrastructure Will Develop With Enrolment Another question is whether relatively small cohorts can support the extensive infrastructure normally associated with universities. Some campuses are beginning with only a fraction of the student population that established institutions have. Universities involved in the expansion have indicated that infrastructure will grow alongside enrolment. Damera argued that an institution with 100-150 students does not necessarily need to immediately replicate the infrastructure of a large university.

The University of York has also stressed that its Mumbai campus is not designed as a physical replica of its UK campus. Instead, the emphasis is on maintaining comparable academic standards and ensuring consistency in the degree and student outcomes. Research Could Become The Longer-Term Test Student recruitment and placements may dominate the early years, but research could eventually become another measure of whether these campuses develop into substantial academic institutions. Questions remain over whether international branch campuses will primarily function as teaching centres or develop broader research and academic ecosystems in India. Greater collaboration with parent universities, joint research projects and faculty exchanges could help strengthen their academic profile. Choudaha said the institutions would not necessarily follow the same trajectory, with some potentially developing into successful campuses while others could struggle without sufficient investment and institutional support.