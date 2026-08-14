15 August 2026: State Directives, Youth Petitions, and Campus Gifts Shaping Independence Day
As India prepares for its 80th Independence Day, there are several important updates from across the states. From new school rules and special educational gifts to student-led campaigns and local debates, here are the key stories shaping this year’s celebrations. Check the complete article for more details.
As India gets ready for its 80th Independence Day, there are several important updates from different states. These range from new school rules and student campaigns to government gifts for education and local debates. All government schools in Himachal Pradesh will remain functional and open on August 15 to host celebrations. Here is a look at the top stories shaping this year’s celebrations.
Himachal Pradesh: Mandates School Attendance and Live Telecast of CM's Address
The Directorate of School Education has instructed all government schools across Himachal Pradesh to remain open on August 15 for official flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural events, and freedom struggle activities. Schools must arrange a live screening of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's Independence Day speech broadcast from the state-level event at Barsar in Hamirpur district.
New Delhi: Petition Urges PM Modi to Address Youth at Red Fort Speech
Cockroach Janta Party, CJP, founder Abhijeet Dipke launched an online petition urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address issues like education, unemployment, and rising living costs during his Independence Day speech at Red Fort. Building on recent student protests over NEET exam irregularities, the group announced plans to collect public feedback to draft a citizen-led Youth Reform Charter.
Malerkotla, Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann Gift New Girls' School Building
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated a new five-storey government school for girls in Malerkotla as an "Independence Day gift" to all the Punjab's daughters. Built under budget at ₹6.34 crore. The school features smart classrooms, libraries, and modern facilities to serve girls from Malerkotla and nearby rural areas.
Nagaland: Student Bodies Direct Schools to Skip 15th August Celebrations
The Naga Students' Federation, NSF, and Ao Kaketshir Mungdang, AKM have directed local schools not to send students to official state Independence Day events. Student groups have decided to skip the event because they disagree with the rule for everyone to sing Vande Mataram. They argue that this goes against their freedom of religion and violates the special protections for their local customs provided under Article 371A of the Constitution.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.