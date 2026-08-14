15 August 2026: State Directives, Youth Petitions, and Campus Gifts Shaping Independence Day

As India gets ready for its 80th Independence Day, there are several important updates from different states. These range from new school rules and student campaigns to government gifts for education and local debates. All government schools in Himachal Pradesh will remain functional and open on August 15 to host celebrations. Here is a look at the top stories shaping this year’s celebrations.

Himachal Pradesh: Mandates School Attendance and Live Telecast of CM's Address

The Directorate of School Education has instructed all government schools across Himachal Pradesh to remain open on August 15 for official flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural events, and freedom struggle activities. Schools must arrange a live screening of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's Independence Day speech broadcast from the state-level event at Barsar in Hamirpur district.