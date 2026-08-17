17-Year-Old Pennsylvania Student Uses Custom Computer Algorithm To Identify 146 3D Shapes, Wins $250,000

A 17-year-old student has discovered 146 three-dimensional shapes, solving a decades-old mathematical problem. These 3D shapes, called Noble Polyhedra, had only 61 isolated shapes identified, along with two indefinite families, by 2020. However, 17-year-old Connor Hill from Port Matilda, Pennsylvania, discovered all 146 possible shapes at the 2026 Regeneron Science Talent Search and won the first prize of $250,000.

Connor said he used a “computer-assisted proof” to solve the problem, which would be extremely lengthy if written by hand. He described the method as “pretty cool,” explaining that it involved asking the system how to prove the result. He also confirmed that the list of isolated shapes is now complete.

A Polyhedron And Its Noble Form

A polyhedron is a three-dimensional shape with flat faces and straight edges, such as a cube or pyramid. A noble polyhedron is a special type of polyhedron in which all the faces are congruent, meaning they have the same shape and size, and all the vertices have the same arrangement of surrounding faces. In simple terms, noble polyhedra can have more complex geometric structures, likely having more faces and sides than familiar shapes such as cubes and pyramids.