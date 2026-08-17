17-Year-Old Pennsylvania Student Uses Custom Computer Algorithm To Identify 146 3D Shapes, Wins $250,000
A 17-year-old Pennsylvania student, Connor Hill, has identified all 146 possible Noble Polyhedra using a custom computer algorithm, earning the $250,000 first prize at the 2026 Regeneron Science Talent Search.
A 17-year-old student has discovered 146 three-dimensional shapes, solving a decades-old mathematical problem. These 3D shapes, called Noble Polyhedra, had only 61 isolated shapes identified, along with two indefinite families, by 2020. However, 17-year-old Connor Hill from Port Matilda, Pennsylvania, discovered all 146 possible shapes at the 2026 Regeneron Science Talent Search and won the first prize of $250,000.
Connor said he used a “computer-assisted proof” to solve the problem, which would be extremely lengthy if written by hand. He described the method as “pretty cool,” explaining that it involved asking the system how to prove the result. He also confirmed that the list of isolated shapes is now complete.
A Polyhedron And Its Noble Form
A polyhedron is a three-dimensional shape with flat faces and straight edges, such as a cube or pyramid. A noble polyhedron is a special type of polyhedron in which all the faces are congruent, meaning they have the same shape and size, and all the vertices have the same arrangement of surrounding faces. In simple terms, noble polyhedra can have more complex geometric structures, likely having more faces and sides than familiar shapes such as cubes and pyramids.
Connor converted the geometry problem into algebraic and polynomial equations. This allowed his computer system to examine a finite number of possibilities and verify the results, rather than having to work through an infinite range of potential shapes.
Mathematics As The Core
Connor explained that mathematics can be applied to problems across different fields by breaking complex questions into smaller, manageable parts. “Science gives us the concepts, but math allows us to formalize them and apply them. When we’re solving big problems, the key is breaking them into smaller pieces that math can address. Often, breakthroughs happen when someone connects ideas across disciplines.”
Connor attends Delta High School in State College and plans to join the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) this autumn.
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Second And Third Place Winners
The second-place prize of $175,000 was awarded to 17-year-old Edward Kang of Hackensack, New Jersey. He used retinal images to train AI models to identify subtle patterns associated with autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), developing a screening tool called RetinaMind. He also created retinal cell models to examine genetic changes that could help explain the conditions.
The third-place prize of $150,000 went to 17-year-old Iris Shen of The Woodlands, Texas. She studied whether clams could be used as an animal model for testing potential cancer drugs for blood cancers. One drug produced effects in the clams similar to those observed in human cells, while a combination of other potential cancer drugs was also found to slow tumour growth.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.