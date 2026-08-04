18-Year-Old From the US Sets New Record as Youngest Male Professor in 306 Years

At an age when many teenagers are just beginning college, Nathan Thomas from the United States has already made history. At just 18 years and 346 days old, he became the world’s youngest male professor, breaking a record that had stood for an incredible 306 years.

According to Guinness World Records (GWR), Nathan accepted an engineering teaching position at Miami Dade College in August 2023. He began teaching COP 2270: C for Engineers, often instructing students who were the same age as him.

Previous Record Holder

The previous record was held by Scottish mathematician Colin Maclaurin, who became a professor at the age of 19 more than three centuries ago. Nathan also became a professor 16 days younger than Alia Sabur, who set the record for the world’s youngest female professor in 2008.

Nathan’s academic journey has been extraordinary from the very beginning. He enrolled at Miami Dade College through a dual-enrolment programme when he was just 10 years old. By the age of 14, he had transferred to Florida International University, where he completed both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Electrical Engineering with honours before turning 19.