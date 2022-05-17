2 DU Colleges Offer IAS Coaching, but University Says Not Allowed To Do So

DU Colleges Offer IAS Coaching: As per media reports, two Delhi University colleges have been found to be offering IAS coaching, with varsity officials stating that they are not allowed to do so. Swami Shraddhanand and Hansraj are providing IAS coaching to the students. While Hansraj College has been conducting the IAS coaching classes since last year in association with a private institution, Shraddhanand College has recently issued a notification in this regard, said DU's Academic Council member Dr Alok Pande.

DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh, however, said he had no inkling that these colleges were providing such coaching. Shraddhanand College principal Praveen Garg said they are planning to start coaching in the coming months and the decision to begin such a programme was taken "independently".

Admission to IAS Classes at Hansraj College and Shraddhanand College

The admission to IAS classes at Hansraj College is open to all the students of the University of Delhi, it said. Shraddhanand College principal Praveen Garg said they are planning to start coaching in the coming months and the decision to begin such a programme was taken "independently". "We have decided to allot the seminar room to the institute for weekends to conduct classes. Maximum 80 students will be allowed to enrol in the class," added Garg.

Fees for Admission to IAS Classes at DU Two Colleges

According to the notification, the fee for three years is Rs 1,50,000. The college students will be provided 25 percent scholarships. "The institute will first provide introductory classes to the students in June and then we will start student enrolment for coaching. The decision was taken independently and the university was not informed about it." Shraddhanand College principal said.

Dean of Colleges, Balaram Pani's Statement

Dean of Colleges, Balaram Pani, said an enquiry would be undertaken on the matter as the colleges are not allowed to do so. "Colleges are not allowed to do so. They are an educational institution. They cannot start giving coaching to students. I will call an enquiry into it. They are purely academic institutes for academic purposes. They cannot only give coaching to those who pay and leave other students behind." he said.

Also Read: ICSE Semester 2 Biology 2022 Answer Key PDF; Get Class 10 Science Paper 3 (Biology) Objective Section Answer Key Here