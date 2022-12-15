3-year Graduation Courses not to be Cancelled until Complete Implementation of FYUP, Says UGC Chairman

FYUP: The Chairman of the University Grants Commission, M Jagadesh Kumar has announced that three-year undergraduate courses will be continued till the four-year undergraduate programme is implemented properly.

According to the new credit and curriculum framework released for undergraduate courses this week, it stated that an Honours degree course will be considered a four-year programme. However, M Jagadesh Kumar further gave clarification about the newly designed curriculum policy. He told that universities will be given a choice/preference between the three and four-year programmes.

In an interview with Press Trust of India (PTI), M Jagadesh Kumar on December 14, Wednesday informed that the decision is totally left to the universities. He also asked if it is necessary for universities to convert a 3-year degree into the new pattern of a four-year programme for an Honours degree.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman proposed that the candidates who pursued four-year undergraduate degrees can directly take admissions to Ph.D. courses and a Master's degree will not be required for the same.

FYUP Advantages as per UGC Chairman

Mr. Kumar highlighted the benefits of the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP). The first advantage is that candidates do not have to complete a Master's degree to join a Ph.D. programme. They can take a single or double major to gain a deeper knowledge of a particular discipline.

Since multidisciplinary courses, ability enhancement courses, skill enhancement courses, value-added courses, and internships are embedded in the FYUP, it will increase the employment opportunities for students or it can also help in their higher studies.

UGC notified that the curriculum and credit framework for undergraduate programmes will grant students multiple options for entry and exit in the programme, a choice between a single major and double major, and interdisciplinary choices of subjects.

The framework was developed by updating the existing Choice Based Credit System. The programme will allow students to pursue a four-year honours degree rather than a three-year course like present times. Honours degrees will also be offered in two categories, one will be honours and the other honours with research.

