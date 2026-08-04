342 AICTE Approved Technical Institutes Closed in Three Years While Student Enrolment Keeps Rising

AICTE approved 342 technical institutions have closed across India in the last 3 approval years. Check state wise closure data, enrollment trends and government measures to strengthen technical education. Read the article to know further details.

A total of 342 AICTE approved technical institutions across India have shut down over the last three approval years. This information was shared by Ministry of State for Education Dr Sukanta Majumdar in a written reply in the Lok Sabha to a question raised by MP Rahul Kaswa. The Ministry of Education said that the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) process closure requests under the AICTE Act, 1987, and follow the guidelines mentioned in its Approval process Handbook. The data shows that the number of institution closure has increased over the past three approval cycles. However, student enrolment in technical institutions has also grown during the same period indicating that the demand for technical education in the country remains strong. Read the article to know more details.

State Wise Closures and Enrolment Trend The closure numbers rose each year during the period under review. A total of 83 institutions were closed in the 2024 to approval cycle. This number increased to 124 in 2025 to 26 and then to 135 in 2026 to 27. Maharashtra recorded the highest number of closures at 57. Uttar Pradesh followed with 54 and Madhya Pradesh with 53. Tamil Nadu saw 45 closures while Gujarat reported 22, Punjab had 19 and Rajasthan had 17. Andhra Pradesh recorded 15 closures. Other states that also saw closure include Telangana, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar. Even with these closures student enrolment moved up steadily. Enrolment stood at 22,11,504 in 2023-24. It then rose to 27, 25,980 in 2024-25 and further reached 29, 58, 870 in 2025-26. The ministry did not say that closure happened because of weak student demand. It also did not share institution wise reasons. It only said that institutions are allowed to apply for voluntary closure under the existing rules.