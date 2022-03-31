Bihar 10th Toppers 2022 List: 5 Students from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya in Toppers List, Know Who Scored the Highest Marks Here

As Bihar Board Class 10 result has been announced on March 31, 2022, all eyes were on Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya in Jamui which was expected to give number of toppers in soon to be announced results, and the school has not disappointed this time as well.

In Bihar Class 10 Result 2022, 5 students of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya have acquired a place in the Top 10 students of Bihar Class 10th. While they were unable to make a place in top 5, Priya Raj of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya scored 482 and ranked 6 in top 10 students.

Earlier In 2021, as per the merit list of Bihar Class 10 released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), a total of 101 students were figured in the merit list. Out of the mentioned students, 14 of them belonged to Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya making it the highest number of toppers belonging from the same school in the year.

Name Total Marks Merit Priya Raj 482 6 Satyam Sarthi 480 8 Rajeev Kumar 479 9 Ayush Kumar 478 10 Rishikant Kumar 478 10

BIHAR SCHOOL EXAMINATION BOARD

SECONDARY ANNUAL EXAMINATION - 2022 [ MERIT LIST ] Student Name Gender School Name Total Mark Merit RAMAYANI ROY Female PATEL HIGH SCHOOL DAUDNAGAR, AURANGABAD 487 1 SANIYA KUMARI Female PROJECT GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL RAJAULI, NAWADAH 486 2 VIVEK KUMAR THAKUR Male NEW UPGRADE HIGH SCH SIDHAP PARSAHI LADANIA, MADHUBANI 486 2 PRAGYA KUMARI Female UTKRAMIT M S BAZAR VERMA GOAH, AURANGABAD 485 3 NIRJALA KUMARI Female MAHADEV HIGH SCHOOL KHUSRUPUR PATNA 484 4 ANURAG KUMAR Male SARVODAY HIGH SCHOOL AGIAON, BHOJPUR 483 5 SUSEN KUMAR Male UTKRAMIT M S MIRJAGANJ ALIGANJ, JAMUI 483 5 NIKHIL KUMAR Male UCHCH MADHYAMIK VIDYALAY KERAI 483 5 MUSKAN KHATOON Female NIRMALA SHIKSHA BHAWAN H/S SHAHPUR PATI, BHOJPUR 482 6 PRIYA RAJ Female SIMULTALA AWASIYA VIDYALAYA JAMUI 482 6 ANSHU KUMARI Female HIGH SCHOOL PUNAMA PRATAP NAGAR, BHAGALPUR 482 6 SATYAM KUMAR Male R RAMAGYA HIGH SCHOOL CHAITA, SAMASTIPUR 482 6 PRIYANSHU KUMAR Male UTKRAMIT M S RASALPUR, SARAI RANJAN, SAMASTIPUR 482 6 RINKI KUMARI Female UNIVERSAL 10 + 2 PUBLIC SCHOOL BIHIYA BHOJPUR 482 6 MD MASUM RAJA Male UTTKRAMIT MADHYAMIK SCHOOL, KATSARI SHEOHAR 482 6 JAIKI KUMAR Male HIGH SCHOOL FATUHA PATNA 482 6 SHAMBHU KUMAR Male ANUGRAH INTER SCHOOL AURANGABAD 481 7 SHIVAM BRAJRAJ Male HIGH SCHOOL NOOR SARAI, NALANDA 481 7 MOHAMMAD HAARIS ERAJ Male TOWN HIGH SCHOOL MUNGER 481 7 ROHIT KUMAR Male S R K J HIGH SCHOOL KUSHAHAR, SHEOHAR 480 8 SATYAM SARTHI Male SIMULTALA AWASIYA VIDYALAYA JAMUI 480 8 SHWETA BHARTI Female N K HIGH SCHOOL JHANDAPUR, BHAGALPUR 480 8 RANDHIR KUMAR Male S B S HIGH SCHOOL ISMAIL PUR GAYA 480 8 AVINASH KUMAR Male J P N HIGH SCHOOL NARHAN, SAMASTIPUR 480 8 TRIPTEE RAJ Female PROJECT GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOH, AURANGABAD 479 9 SAWAN KUMAR SINHA Male HIGH SCHOOL TULSIA, KISHANGANJ 479 9 SONALI KUMARI Female GHANSHYAM BALIKA H/S KHAGAUL, PATNA 479 9 RAJEEV KUMAR Male SIMULTALA AWASIYA VIDYALAYA JAMUI 479 9 SOURABH KUMAR Male HIGH SCHOOL NANDNAMA LAKHISARAI 479 9 NISHANT RAJ Male TOWN HIGH SCHOOL MUNGER 479 9 ATUL KUMAR SINGH Male UTKRAMIT MADHYAMIK SCHOOL DAHAR, ADHAURA, KAIMUR 479 9 MUSKAN KUMARI Female GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL LAUND, NAWADAH 478 10 RANJAY KUMAR Male UTKRAMIT HIGH SCHOOL, KABAR KOCH, GAYA 478 10 AYUSH KUMAR Male SIMULTALA AWASIYA VIDYALAYA JAMUI 478 10 RISHIKANT KUMAR Male SIMULTALA AWASIYA VIDYALAYA JAMUI 478 10 TRIVENI NARAYAN PRIY Male UTKRAMIT M S GANGAULI DEHARI, ROHTAS 478 10 CHANDAN KUMAR Male JAGGU LAL MEHTA H/S KUJAPI GAYA 478 10 PARMANAND YADAV Male UTKRAMIT MADHYAMIK SCHOOL INARAWRAN, KATORIA, BANKA 478 10 MD SAIF ALI Male A N SMARK HIGH SCHOOL SIRSA, GOPALGANJ 478 10 PRIYANSHU KUMARI Female PROJECT GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SHEOHAR 478 10 SACHIN KUMAR Male R LAL CHANAN H/S LAKHOCHAK, LAKHISARAI 478 10 KHUSHI KUMARI Female S GIRLS H S MAHDEVA BARIARPUR, MUNGER 478 10 VIPIN KUMAR Male UTKRAMIT UCHH MADHYAMIK SCHOOL, NAMAPUR, KALYANPUR, SAM 478 10 ANAND KUMAR Male HIGH SCHOOL TARAR BHAGALPUR 478 10 HIMANSHU SHEKHAR Male R N HIGH SCHOOL KEHUNIA, WEST CHAMPARAN 478 10 GOPAL KUMAR Male G S HIGH SCHOOL SCURBAZAR, SAHARSA 478 10 JYOTI KUMARI Female HIGH SCHOOL BENAR, NALANDA 478 10

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022: Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya past trends

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya which was established in 2010 quickly gained position as one of the top most schools in Bihar. Over the past 3 years, the residential school has been credited with more than 80% of the Bihar Board Toppers.

In 2019, out of the top 10 toppers in BSEB Class 10 result, 6 students were from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya. The same trend was continued in 2018, where out of the top 18 students, 16 were from Jamui’s school. However, the school was not able to perform well in 2020.

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya made a comeback in 2021 where out of 101 students in merit list, 14 students were from SAV.

2019 toppers from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya

In 2019, the top 4 seats in BSEB Class 10 result 2019 were shared by the students of SAV. Sawan Raj Bharti was at first position with 97.2% while Ronit Raj was at second place with a score of 96.6%.

3rd place was acquired by Priyanshu Raj with 96.2% and the fourth place was shared by three students of SAV- Aditya Rai, Adarsh Ranjan and Praveen Prakash with 96% each.

2021 toppers from SAV

In the merit list of BSEB class 10 result 2021, out of total 101 students, 14 belonged to Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, making it the highest number of toppers from the same school in 2021.

Subhdarshini and Pooja Kumari from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya emerged as state toppers by obtaining 96.80% marks. Both of them had obtained 484 out of 500 marks.