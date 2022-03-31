Bihar 10th Toppers 2022 List: 5 Students from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya in Toppers List, Know Who Scored the Highest Marks Here

As Bihar Board Class 10 result has been announced on March 31, 2022, all eyes were on Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya in Jamui which was expected to give number of toppers in soon to be announced results, and the school has not disappointed this time as well.
In Bihar Class 10 Result 2022, 5 students of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya have acquired a place in the Top 10 students of Bihar Class 10th. While they were unable to make a place in top 5, Priya Raj of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya scored 482 and ranked 6 in top 10 students.
Earlier In 2021, as per the merit list of Bihar Class 10 released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), a total of 101 students were figured in the merit list. Out of the mentioned students, 14 of them belonged to Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya making it the highest number of toppers belonging from the same school in the year.
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Toppers List (Out); Kow Toppers Name, Marks, Rank, Percentage
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: 5 Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya students on toppers list
5 students from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya have gained a spot in the Top 10 students of Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022. Check the names and scores of 5 students from below.
|Name
|Total Marks
|Merit
|Priya Raj
|482
|6
|Satyam Sarthi
|480
|8
|Rajeev Kumar
|479
|9
|Ayush Kumar
|478
|10
|Rishikant Kumar
|478
|10
Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022: Names, schools, scores of top 10 students
|BIHAR SCHOOL EXAMINATION BOARD
SECONDARY ANNUAL EXAMINATION - 2022 [ MERIT LIST ]
|Student Name
|Gender
|School Name
|Total Mark
|Merit
|RAMAYANI ROY
|Female
|PATEL HIGH SCHOOL DAUDNAGAR, AURANGABAD
|487
|1
|SANIYA KUMARI
|Female
|PROJECT GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL RAJAULI, NAWADAH
|486
|2
|VIVEK KUMAR THAKUR
|Male
|NEW UPGRADE HIGH SCH SIDHAP PARSAHI LADANIA, MADHUBANI
|486
|2
|PRAGYA KUMARI
|Female
|UTKRAMIT M S BAZAR VERMA GOAH, AURANGABAD
|485
|3
|NIRJALA KUMARI
|Female
|MAHADEV HIGH SCHOOL KHUSRUPUR PATNA
|484
|4
|ANURAG KUMAR
|Male
|SARVODAY HIGH SCHOOL AGIAON, BHOJPUR
|483
|5
|SUSEN KUMAR
|Male
|UTKRAMIT M S MIRJAGANJ ALIGANJ, JAMUI
|483
|5
|NIKHIL KUMAR
|Male
|UCHCH MADHYAMIK VIDYALAY KERAI
|483
|5
|MUSKAN KHATOON
|Female
|NIRMALA SHIKSHA BHAWAN H/S SHAHPUR PATI, BHOJPUR
|482
|6
|PRIYA RAJ
|Female
|SIMULTALA AWASIYA VIDYALAYA JAMUI
|482
|6
|ANSHU KUMARI
|Female
|HIGH SCHOOL PUNAMA PRATAP NAGAR, BHAGALPUR
|482
|6
|SATYAM KUMAR
|Male
|R RAMAGYA HIGH SCHOOL CHAITA, SAMASTIPUR
|482
|6
|PRIYANSHU KUMAR
|Male
|UTKRAMIT M S RASALPUR, SARAI RANJAN, SAMASTIPUR
|482
|6
|RINKI KUMARI
|Female
|UNIVERSAL 10 + 2 PUBLIC SCHOOL BIHIYA BHOJPUR
|482
|6
|MD MASUM RAJA
|Male
|UTTKRAMIT MADHYAMIK SCHOOL, KATSARI SHEOHAR
|482
|6
|JAIKI KUMAR
|Male
|HIGH SCHOOL FATUHA PATNA
|482
|6
|SHAMBHU KUMAR
|Male
|ANUGRAH INTER SCHOOL AURANGABAD
|481
|7
|SHIVAM BRAJRAJ
|Male
|HIGH SCHOOL NOOR SARAI, NALANDA
|481
|7
|MOHAMMAD HAARIS ERAJ
|Male
|TOWN HIGH SCHOOL MUNGER
|481
|7
|ROHIT KUMAR
|Male
|S R K J HIGH SCHOOL KUSHAHAR, SHEOHAR
|480
|8
|SATYAM SARTHI
|Male
|SIMULTALA AWASIYA VIDYALAYA JAMUI
|480
|8
|SHWETA BHARTI
|Female
|N K HIGH SCHOOL JHANDAPUR, BHAGALPUR
|480
|8
|RANDHIR KUMAR
|Male
|S B S HIGH SCHOOL ISMAIL PUR GAYA
|480
|8
|AVINASH KUMAR
|Male
|J P N HIGH SCHOOL NARHAN, SAMASTIPUR
|480
|8
|TRIPTEE RAJ
|Female
|PROJECT GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOH, AURANGABAD
|479
|9
|SAWAN KUMAR SINHA
|Male
|HIGH SCHOOL TULSIA, KISHANGANJ
|479
|9
|SONALI KUMARI
|Female
|GHANSHYAM BALIKA H/S KHAGAUL, PATNA
|479
|9
|RAJEEV KUMAR
|Male
|SIMULTALA AWASIYA VIDYALAYA JAMUI
|479
|9
|SOURABH KUMAR
|Male
|HIGH SCHOOL NANDNAMA LAKHISARAI
|479
|9
|NISHANT RAJ
|Male
|TOWN HIGH SCHOOL MUNGER
|479
|9
|ATUL KUMAR SINGH
|Male
|UTKRAMIT MADHYAMIK SCHOOL DAHAR, ADHAURA, KAIMUR
|479
|9
|MUSKAN KUMARI
|Female
|GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL LAUND, NAWADAH
|478
|10
|RANJAY KUMAR
|Male
|UTKRAMIT HIGH SCHOOL, KABAR KOCH, GAYA
|478
|10
|AYUSH KUMAR
|Male
|SIMULTALA AWASIYA VIDYALAYA JAMUI
|478
|10
|RISHIKANT KUMAR
|Male
|SIMULTALA AWASIYA VIDYALAYA JAMUI
|478
|10
|TRIVENI NARAYAN PRIY
|Male
|UTKRAMIT M S GANGAULI DEHARI, ROHTAS
|478
|10
|CHANDAN KUMAR
|Male
|JAGGU LAL MEHTA H/S KUJAPI GAYA
|478
|10
|PARMANAND YADAV
|Male
|UTKRAMIT MADHYAMIK SCHOOL INARAWRAN, KATORIA, BANKA
|478
|10
|MD SAIF ALI
|Male
|A N SMARK HIGH SCHOOL SIRSA, GOPALGANJ
|478
|10
|PRIYANSHU KUMARI
|Female
|PROJECT GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SHEOHAR
|478
|10
|SACHIN KUMAR
|Male
|R LAL CHANAN H/S LAKHOCHAK, LAKHISARAI
|478
|10
|KHUSHI KUMARI
|Female
|S GIRLS H S MAHDEVA BARIARPUR, MUNGER
|478
|10
|VIPIN KUMAR
|Male
|UTKRAMIT UCHH MADHYAMIK SCHOOL, NAMAPUR, KALYANPUR, SAM
|478
|10
|ANAND KUMAR
|Male
|HIGH SCHOOL TARAR BHAGALPUR
|478
|10
|HIMANSHU SHEKHAR
|Male
|R N HIGH SCHOOL KEHUNIA, WEST CHAMPARAN
|478
|10
|GOPAL KUMAR
|Male
|G S HIGH SCHOOL SCURBAZAR, SAHARSA
|478
|10
|JYOTI KUMARI
|Female
|HIGH SCHOOL BENAR, NALANDA
|478
|10
Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022: Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya past trends
Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya which was established in 2010 quickly gained position as one of the top most schools in Bihar. Over the past 3 years, the residential school has been credited with more than 80% of the Bihar Board Toppers.
In 2019, out of the top 10 toppers in BSEB Class 10 result, 6 students were from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya. The same trend was continued in 2018, where out of the top 18 students, 16 were from Jamui’s school. However, the school was not able to perform well in 2020.
Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya made a comeback in 2021 where out of 101 students in merit list, 14 students were from SAV.
2019 toppers from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya
In 2019, the top 4 seats in BSEB Class 10 result 2019 were shared by the students of SAV. Sawan Raj Bharti was at first position with 97.2% while Ronit Raj was at second place with a score of 96.6%.
3rd place was acquired by Priyanshu Raj with 96.2% and the fourth place was shared by three students of SAV- Aditya Rai, Adarsh Ranjan and Praveen Prakash with 96% each.
2021 toppers from SAV
In the merit list of BSEB class 10 result 2021, out of total 101 students, 14 belonged to Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, making it the highest number of toppers from the same school in 2021.
Subhdarshini and Pooja Kumari from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya emerged as state toppers by obtaining 96.80% marks. Both of them had obtained 484 out of 500 marks.