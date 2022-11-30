    Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 To Begin Tomorrow, Check Eligibility Criteria Here

    Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Doe will start the admission process of Delhi Nursery 2023 from tomorrow. Children will be eligible to tackle admissions in entry-level classes - Nursery, KG, 1st. Check more details here

    Updated: Nov 30, 2022 19:57 IST
    Delhi Nursery Admission 2023
    Delhi Nursery Admission 2023

    Delhi nursery Admission 2023: The Directorate of Education (DoE) will start the Delhi Nursery 2023 registration for private school admission from tomorrow - December 1, 2022. The last date to apply for Delhi Nursery admission 2023 is December 23. While registering for Nursery admission it is mandatory to pay a registration fee of Rs 25. The admission is for entry-level classes for open seats in private unaided recognised schools of Delhi for the session 2023-24. 

    As per the official notification, "The admission process for pre-school, pre-primary and class 1 will commence from December 1 for open seats in private unaided recognized schools of Delhi for the session 2023-24”. The DoE has asked the schools to submit all the details regarding entry-level classes, nursery, Kindergarten (KG), and Class 1, along with the availability of seats by December 16, 2022. 

    Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Dates 

    Events

    Date

    Commencement of Admission process

    December 1, 2022

    Last date to register

    December 23, 2022

    1st list of selected students

    January 20, 2023

    Resolution of queries of parents against 1st list

    January 21 to 30, 2023

    2nd list of selected students

    February 6, 2023

    Resolution of queries of parents against 2nd list

    February 8 to 14, 2023

    Age Requirements for Delhi Nursery Admission 2023

    The Directorate of Education(DoE) has prescribed an age limit for children’s entry into the entry-level classes of private schools. The age limit must be kept in mind before applying for the Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023.

    Entry-level Class

    Age-limit

    Pre-School (Nursery)

    Less than 4 years (as of March 31 of the year admission is sought)

    Pre-Primary (KG)

    Less than 5 years (as of March 31 of the year admission is sought)

    Class 1st

    Less than 6 years (as of March 31 of the year admission is sought)

    Age-Relaxation for Class 1 Children

    As per the official notification, an age-relaxation of 30 days can be granted to the students of Class 1 at the level of head of schools in the minimum and upper age limit for these classes. However, parents will have to request the competent authority of the school for the same. 

