    HPBOSE 12th Results 2022 (Link Active): Get List of websites to check results here

    HPBOSE 12 Result 2022 Declared:  Get a List of Websites to Check Himachal Pradesh Class 12th Result 2022 Link Here. Check the latest updates on HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 Link at Jagran Josh.

    Updated: Jun 18, 2022 12:52 IST
    HPBOSE 12 Result 2022
    HPBOSE 12 Result 2022

    HPBOSE 12 Result 2022 Declared:Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has officially announced the HPBSE 12th Results 2022 on the official website today- June 18, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the HP Board 12th exams for the Science, Commerce and Arts streams can now check the HP Board 12th Results 2022 through the link made available on the official website. Students can also check the HP Board 12th Result 2022 through the direct link provided below. 

    To check the HPBOSE 12th Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the class 12 registration number in the result link provided. Himachal Pradesh Board 12th Results 2022 has been announced on the official website - hpbose.org. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the HPBOSE 12th Results 2022.

    Check HPBOSE 12 Result 2022- Direct Link (Available)

    List of Websites to check HPBOSE 12th Results 2022

    Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will be announcing Himachal Pradesh 12th results 2022 for the various streams on the website of HP Board. Students must note that along with the official link candidates will be provided with a direct link on this page to check the HP 12th Results 2022 on this page. Candidates can check below the list of websites to check HP Board 12th Results 2022.

    • hpbose.org 
    • hp12.jagranjosh.com
    • results.jagranjosh.com

    Also Read: HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 (Declared): 93.91% Students Pass, Check HP Board Class 12 Results at hpbose.org

    How to check HPBOSE 12th Results 2022 via SMS

    Along with the HP Board official website, students will also be able to check the HPBOSE 12th Results 2022 via SMS. Candidates can get the results via SMS in case they face an issue when checking their board examination results online. Candidates can follow the process provided below to check the HPBOSE 12th Results 2022 via SMS. 

    Format - Type an SMS  HP12 <space> Roll_Number and send it to 5676750.

    How to check HPBOSE 12th Results 2022

    Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the HPBOSE 12th Results 2022 on the official website of the board today. Students awaiting the declaration of the HPBOSE class 12 Results 2022 can follow the steps provided below to check the HPBOSE 12th Results 2022.

    Step 1: Visit the HP Board official website

    Step 2: Click on the Results section mentioned on the homepage

    Step 3: Click on the HPBOSE 12th Result link provided

    Step 4: Enter the HP 12th Registration number in the link provided

    Step 5: Download the HP Board 12th marksheet for further reference

