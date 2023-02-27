    MAT 2023 Registration for CBT 2 Ends Today, Apply Soon at mat.aima.in

    AIMA will close the MAT 2023 CBT 2 registration today i.e. February 27, 2023. Those who have not applied for the test yet must do the same by today only. Check details here

     

    MAT 2023 CBT 2 Registration: As per the official schedule, the All India Management Association (AIMA) will close the MAT 2023 Registrations for Computer-based Test (CBT) Phase 2 today i.e. February 27, 2023. Thus, candidates who have not applied for MAT 2023 CBT 2 Exam yet must do the same on the official website i.e. mat.aima.in. The MAT 2023 application fee is Rs. 1,900.

    The authorities will release the MAT 2023 CBT 2 Admit Card on March 2, 2023. Candidates must carry the CBT 2 Admit Card along with valid ID proof to the exam hall. Otherwise, no one shall be granted entry to the exam hall. The authorities will conduct the MAT CBT 2 Exam 2023 on March 3, 2023, at various exam centers in approximately 30 cities in India.

    MAT 2023 CBT 2 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

    How to Apply for MAT 2023 CBT 2 Exam?

    Candidates who have not registered for MAT CBT 2 yet must do the same on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps for the registration process-

    Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. mat.aima.in

    Step 2: On the homepage, register with the asked details

    Step 3: Now, log in with the registered email ID and password

    Step 4: Fill out MAT 2023 application form

    Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay prescribed fee

    Step 6: Preview the form and submit it

    Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

    What After Conduct of  MAT 2023 CBT 2 Exam?

    After conducting MAT 2023 CBT 2 Exam, authorities will Internet-based Test (IBT 2023) on February 11, 2023. The eligible candidates can apply for MAT 2023 IBT Exam till February 8, 2023. However, the MAT 2023 IBT Admit Card will be released on February 9, 2023.

