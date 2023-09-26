AACCC PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Registration Begins Today, Get Direct Link Here

Ayush PG Counselling 2023: Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will begin the round 1 counselling registration for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test Counselling today, September 26, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the counselling round through the link available on the official website. The registration link will be available on the official website from 12 noon onwards.

The last date for students to register for the AACCC PG counselling 2023 is October 2, 2023. Those who have cleared the entrance exams and wish to apply for the counselling seat allotment round can visit the official website of AACCC to register. The first round of allotment results will be announced on October 5, 2023. The allotment results will be announced based on the choices entered by the students during the allotment process.

AACCC counselling 2023 round 1 registration link will be available on the official website - aaccc.gov.in. Candidates eligible to apply can also click on the link provided below to complete the registration and application process.

AIAPGET 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration - Click Here

Steps to Apply for AIAPGET 2023

The registration link for round 1 AIAPGET 2023 PG counselling will be available on the official counselling website soon. Students who are eligible to participate in the counselling process must note that the registration is a mandatory process to be completed in order to be able to continue with the choice filling process. Follow the steps given below to register for AIAPGET 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Ayush counselling

Step 2: Click on the PG counselling link

Step 3: The registration link will be provided

Step 4: Fill out the necessary details in the PG counselling registration form

Step 5: Submit the registration fee

The AIAPGET 2023 round 1 choice filling window will open tomorrow, September 27, 2023. Candidates must make sure that they enter the choices in the correct order for the allotment process. Based on the merit and the choices entered, the allotment result will be announced.

Also Read: ICMAI CMA Result 2023 Out, Check June Session Result Link Here