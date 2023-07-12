ACET 2023 December Session Registrations Begin Today, Get Direct Link Here

ACET December 2023: The Institute of Actuaries of India will commence the registration process for the Actuarial Common Entrance Test (ACET) 2023 today. Candidates interested in appearing for the ACET 2023 December session exams can visit the official website of ACET 2023 to complete the registration and application process.
According to the schedule available, the last date for students to submit the ACET 2023 results is November 23, 2023. Candidates appearing for the December 2023 exams are advised to keep all necessary documents ready with them when applying for the December session exams.
ACET 2023 December registration and application window will be available on the official website actuariesindia.org. Candidates can also check the ACET 2023 December applications through the link available here.
ACET 2023 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for the ACET 2023 exams are required to make sure that they cross-check the eligibility criteria before submitting the applications.
- Students applying must have cleared their class 12 or equivalent exams
- Candidates who have completed engineering, management, diploma, finance, and mathematical sciences can also apply.
- Candidates who are chartered accountants, cost accountants or company secretaries can also register for ACET 2023.
ACET 2023 Schedule
|
Important dates – December 2023
|
Registrations start
|
July 12, 2023
|
Registrations close
|
November 23, 2023
|
Date of exam
|
December 23, 2023 - (10.00 am to 1.00 pm)
|
Date of results
|
January 3, 2024
How to Apply for ACET 2023
The registration and application link for ACET 2023 will be available on the official website. When registering for the entrance exam candidates are advised to check through the eligibility criteria and other details carefully. Follow the steps provided below to apply for ACET 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website of ACET 2023
Step 2: Click on the ACET 2023 December session registration link
Step 3: Enter the required details in the link provided
Step 4: Fill out the ACET application form
Step 5: Submit the ACET application fee and click on the final submission
