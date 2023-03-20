ACET 2023 Exam Date Announced, Registration Begins from April 5

ACET 2023 Exam Date Announced: As per the latest updates, the Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI) has announced the Actuarial Common Entrance Test, ACET 2023 Dates. The authorities will start the ACET 2023 Registration on April 5, 2023. Candidates must apply for ACET 2023 on the official website i.e. actuariesindia.org

Interested candidates can apply for ACET 2023 exam till May 24, 2023, by 3.00 pm. Authorities will conduct the ACET 2023 exam on June 24, 2023, from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. The ACET 2023 Result is scheduled to be declared on July 5, 2023. Candidates can check out the entire schedule here.

ACET 2023 Exam Dates

Event Date ACET June 2023 registration starts April 5, 2023, from 3 pm ACET June 2023 registration ends May 24, 2023, till 3 pm ACET June 2023 admit card June 3, 2023 ACET June 2023 exam June 24, 2023 ACET June 2023 result July 5, 2023

ACET 2023 June PDF- Click Here

Who is Eligible for ACET 2023?

It must be noted that only eligible candidates can apply for the exam. Candidates can check out ACET 2023 eligibility criteria here-

Students who have appeared in the 10+2 or equivalent exam and waiting for the result

Candidates who have passed 10+2 or any other higher courses or examinations

Any candidate studying higher courses or examinations

How to Apply for ACET 2023?

Interested candidates can apply for ACET 2023 on the official website till May 24, 2023. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. actuariesindia.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ACET 2023 registration link

Step 3: Register by entering asked details

Step 4: Now, log in with the required details

Step 5: Fill out ACET 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload the documents and pay the fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

