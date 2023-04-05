ACET 2023 Registration Begins Today, Check Eligibility Criteria Here

ACET 2023 Registration Begins Today: As per the official schedule, the Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI) will start the registration process for Actuarial Common Entrance Test (ACET) today i.e. April 5, 2023. Candidates who wish to register for the June session will be able to do the same on the official website i.e. actuariesindia.org. The authorities will close the registration window on May 24, 2023.

According to the schedule, the ACET 2023 exam will be conducted on June 24, 2023, from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. However, the expected date for results is July 5, 2023. However, it must be noted that only eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website. Candidates can check out the ACET Eligibility Criteria 2023 here.

ACET 2023 Important Dates

Particulars Dates Registration begins April 5, 2023 Last date to register May 24, ACET exam date 2023 June 24, 2023 (10.00 am to 1.00 pm) Result declaration July 5, 2023

ACET 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Only eligible candidates can do ACET 2023 registration. Candidates can check out who can apply here

Students who have appeared 10+2 or an equivalent examination and waiting for the result. A candidate who has passed 10+2 or any other higher courses/examinations. Any candidate who is studying Diploma, Engineering, Finance, Management, or any other stream Candidates studying Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant, Company Secretary, or Mathematical Sciences can also apply

How to Apply for ACET 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for ACET 2023 on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply for the entrance test-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. actuariesindia.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on exam details, then select examination dates

Step 3: Click on ACET 2023 Registration link & complete registration

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered credentials

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the ACET application form 2023

Step 7: Print a hard copy for future reference

