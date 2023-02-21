ACET March 2023: Registration Window Closes Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

ACET March 2023: As per the recent updates, the Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI) will close the admission application process for the Actuarial Common Entrance Test (ACET) 2023 tomorrow, February 22, 2023. Candidates who are appearing for the ACET 2023 and have not registered yet can register themselves through the official website- actuariesindia.org.

Earlier, the last date to apply for the ACET 2023 was February 17, but now candidates can apply by February 22, 2023, upto 3 pm. According to the official schedule, the ACET 2023 exam will be conducted on March 18 starting from 10 am to 1 pm. However, the ACET March 2023 result will be announced on March 28 in online mode.

ACET March 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

Who is Eligible for ACET March 2023?

Candidates who are interested in applying for the ACET 2023 examinations can check the eligibility criteria given below.

Students who have passed their class 12th examinations or any other higher examinations are eligible.

Candidates who have appeared for the class 12th or its equivalent and waiting for the result can also apply.

Students who are studying higher education programmes are also considered to be eligible.

How to Register for ACET March 2023?

Candidates appearing for the ACET 2023 examinations to get admission into various Actuarial Sciences programmes can go through the steps mentioned below to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website ACET 2023- actuariesindia.org.

Step 2: Click on the ACET 2023 Registration link available on the screen

Step 3: Enter all the required details as mentioned in the ACET March 2023 Registration link

Step 4: Login with the created details to fill in the application form

Step 5: Go through all the details carefully and then click on the submit button

Step 6: The ACET March 2023 registration form will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download the ACET March 2023 Registration form for future reference

