Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment Released: Download Link Here

Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 3 Result (OUT) 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the Maharashtra Direct Second Year Engineering (DSE) CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026 on August 25. Candidates should carefully check the allotted institute, course, category and other details mentioned in the allotment letter. The cell will release the seat allotment result for admission to DSE engineering and technology courses on the official website dse2026.mahacet.org.in. Meanwhile, the CET cell has released the round 3 provisional allotment for other courses on fe2026.mahacet.org.

4. Submit the details to view the allotted college and course.

5. Download the provisional seat allotment letter.

6. Take a printout or save a copy of the allotment letter for future reference.

Maharashtra DSE CAP 2026 seat allotment Direct Link

Maharashtra CET CELL Round 3 Provisional Seat Allotment Download Link

What After Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment?

Candidates who are allotted a seat in CAP Round 3 must complete the online seat acceptance and fee payment process within the specified period. They will then have to report to the allotted institute for document verification and confirmation of admission.

Candidates should keep all required documents ready, including their allotment letter, academic certificates and category-related documents, wherever applicable.

Round 3 is an important stage of the DSE counselling process. Candidates who fail to complete the required acceptance and reporting formalities within the deadline may risk losing the allotted seat.