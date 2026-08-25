Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment Released: Download Link Here
Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment 2026 has been released on August 25. Candidates can check their allotted college and course through the official DSE CAP portal dse2026.mahacet.org.in and must complete seat acceptance, fee payment and institute reporting within the prescribed deadlines. The CAP Round 3 provisional allotment for other courses has been released at fe2026.mahacet.org.
Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 3 Result (OUT) 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the Maharashtra Direct Second Year Engineering (DSE) CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026 on August 25. Candidates should carefully check the allotted institute, course, category and other details mentioned in the allotment letter. The cell will release the seat allotment result for admission to DSE engineering and technology courses on the official website dse2026.mahacet.org.in. Meanwhile, the CET cell has released the round 3 provisional allotment for other courses on fe2026.mahacet.org.
How To Download Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment 2026?
1. Visit the official Maharashtra DSE CAP portal dse2026.mahacet.org.in.
2. Click on the CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment link.
3. Enter the required login credentials.
4. Submit the details to view the allotted college and course.
5. Download the provisional seat allotment letter.
6. Take a printout or save a copy of the allotment letter for future reference.
Maharashtra DSE CAP 2026 seat allotment Direct Link
Maharashtra CET CELL Round 3 Provisional Seat Allotment Download Link
What After Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment?
Candidates who are allotted a seat in CAP Round 3 must complete the online seat acceptance and fee payment process within the specified period. They will then have to report to the allotted institute for document verification and confirmation of admission.
Candidates should keep all required documents ready, including their allotment letter, academic certificates and category-related documents, wherever applicable.
Round 3 is an important stage of the DSE counselling process. Candidates who fail to complete the required acceptance and reporting formalities within the deadline may risk losing the allotted seat.
Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 3 2026: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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CAP Round 3 provisional seat allotment
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August 25, 2026
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Online seat acceptance and fee payment
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August 26–28, 2026
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Physical institute reporting and document verification
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August 26–28, 2026
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.