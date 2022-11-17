AEEE 2023 Registration To Begin From Tomorrow, Check Eligibility Criteria Here

AEEE 2023 Registration: As per the latest reports, Amrita University will start the registration for Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE) from tomorrow - 18th November in online mode. Aspirants can now register for the AEEE 2023 at amrita.edu. As of now, the officials have not released the last date to apply for AEEE 2023. Interested candidates can register for AEEE by entering the asked details on the official website.

The complete schedule is expected to be announced soon. AEEE 2023 is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering (B.Tech) programs offered at Amrita School of Engineering - Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Amritapuri, Chennai, Amaravati. The officials will conduct admission based on the rank secured in Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE) 2023 or JEE Mains 2023.

Who Are Eligible to Apply for AEEE 2023?

The officials have prescribed standard educational qualifications and age requirements that an AEEE aspirant must keep in mind. They can go through the requirements based on age and educational qualification below -

Age : Only those candidates who were either born on July 1 or after July 1 can register for the exam.

Educational Qualification : Candidates must have cleared their 12th or equivalent examination from a recognized board. Those who are going to take their exams in 2023 can also apply. However, they must upload their documents as per the deadline. Also, they must secure a total of 60% in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry combined. Moreover, their marks must not fall under 55% in any of these subjects alone.

How To Fill AEEE 2023 Application Form?

Amrita University is going to open the registration portal very soon. Eligibility criteria must be kept in mind before applying for the exam. Thus, aspirants are advised to follow these steps to fill up the AEEE 2023 Application form -

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. amrita.edu.

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the link saying - AEEE 2023 Application form.

Step 3 - Fill up the form with all the required details. Enter login credentials, upload documents, and pay the application fee.

Step 4: Submit the form and take a few printouts of the same.

About Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE)

Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering is conducted by Amrita Vishva Vidyapeetham or Amrita University for admission in various UG Engineering courses offered by the University. As per the updates, it is expected the exam will be held for 2.5 hours. The question paper will consist of 100 questions from - Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and English. AEEE 2023 will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will start before the board exams of class 12th whereas the second phase will begin after exam gets over.

AEEE 2023 Programmes List

S.No Programmes 1 Automation and Robotics Engineering 2 Computer Science and Engineering 3 Mechanical Engineering 4 Aerospace Engineering 5 Chemical Engineering 6 Civil Engineering 7 Computer and Science Engineering (Cyber Security) 8 Electronics and Computer Engineering 9 Electronics and Communication Engineering 10 Electrical and Computer Engineering 11 Computer and Communication Engineering 12 Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)

