AEEE 2024 Exam Dates Released at amrita.edu; Check Tentative Schedule Here

AEEE 2024: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has released the tentative schedule for Amrita Engineering Entrance Exam (AEEE 2024). The authorities will soon notify the last date to submit application forms. Candidates can visit the official website: amrita.edu to check the schedule.

As per the dates released, AEEE 2024 Phase 1 will be held in January while Phase 2 will be administered in May 2024. Eligible candidates can register themselves on the official website before the last date. They need to pay an application fee of Rs 1200.

Students who are interested in pursuing a BTech degree should have earned at least a 55% overall grade point average in their Class 12 exam from an accredited board. Candidates need to submit their grades, upload class 12 transcripts, and print JEE Main scorecards before the CSAP 2024 registration deadline.

How to Apply for AEEE 2024?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: amrita.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3: Complete the registration process and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

AEEE 2024: Check Admit Card Date, Exam Details

The admit card will be made available a week before the exam begins. The exam will be conducted in two phases. Phase 1 will take place in January 2024, followed by Phase 2 in May 2024. There will be 100 MCQs on the exam. Students will receive a mark for every correct answer. Candidates must keep a vigil on the official website for exam-related updates.

