Afghanistan Suspends Nine Private Universities for ‘Ghost Students’ and Academic Violations
Afghanistan Suspends Private University Licenses for Nine private universities in Afghanistan after inspections revealed serious academic failures and 'ghost student' enrollment issues.
The Ministry of Higher Education in Afghanistan has suspended nine private universities after inspections revealed some serious academic failures and 'ghost student' enrollment issues reported by Khaama Press, an online news service for Afghanistan. This action follows inspections that revealed serious administrative and academic problems. Seven institutions have suspended their licenses for one year. These include Barlas University, Rah-e Saadat, Turkistan, Azhar, Barna, Rashad, and Payam University. Two other schools, and University, have their licenses permanently cancelled.
Administrative and Operational Failures
The ministry reported several major issues, such as "ghost students" who were enrolled but did not attend the classes or did not make their presence in the institute, and generally poor attendance records. Empty classrooms during scheduled lesson times. A lack of proper staff and schools and universities to run the schools correctly.
Issues in Medical and General Education
The school medical training was a major problem. The inspections found they did not have the necessary lab tools and were not following the official study plans. Also, for medical students they did not get enough hands-on experience working in hospitals and less opportunities to complete practical training.
Sometimes, schools had classes on their schedule, but the classrooms were empty. This highlights the ongoing problems in Afghanistan’s education system since 2021, especially the strict rules that have made it very difficult for women and girls to study.
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Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.