Afghanistan Suspends Nine Private Universities for ‘Ghost Students’ and Academic Violations

The Ministry of Higher Education in Afghanistan has suspended nine private universities after inspections revealed some serious academic failures and 'ghost student' enrollment issues reported by Khaama Press, an online news service for Afghanistan. This action follows inspections that revealed serious administrative and academic problems. Seven institutions have suspended their licenses for one year. These include Barlas University, Rah-e Saadat, Turkistan, Azhar, Barna, Rashad, and Payam University. Two other schools, and University, have their licenses permanently cancelled.

Administrative and Operational Failures

The ministry reported several major issues, such as "ghost students" who were enrolled but did not attend the classes or did not make their presence in the institute, and generally poor attendance records. Empty classrooms during scheduled lesson times. A lack of proper staff and schools and universities to run the schools correctly.