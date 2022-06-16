Agnipath Recruitment Scheme 2022: UGC, IGNOU to launch Bachelor Degree Programme for 'Agniveers'

Agnipath Recruitment Scheme 2022: Following the announcement of Agnipath Recruitment Scheme for Armed Forces, the Union Education Ministry plans to launch a special Bachelor Degree Programme for Agniveers. On Wednesday, the Ministry announced that it will formulate a special skill-based Bachelor Programme targeted for the Agniveers' that will provide them with the necessary skills to take up job roles in the civilian sector. As part of the programme, Agniveers who complete 4 year’s service with Armed Forces will be given 50% credit for the same while the rest will have to be earned as part of the academic programme.

50% Credit for Agniveers for Service with Armed Forces

As per the details shared by the Ministry and UGC, the specialized undergraduate degree programme has been designed by IGNOU and will also be executed by them. The course will be divided into two segments and 50% weightage will be given to academic training which will be imparted as part of the programme while the rest 50% credits will be awarded for their training with Armed forced. The official release shared by the ministry in this regards reads “50 % of the credits required for a graduate degree will come from the skill training - both technical and non-technical - received by the Agniveer.” On the academic front, the 50% credits would be attributed to a basket of courses that cover a wide variety of subjects like languages, Economics, History, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology, Mathematics, Education, Commerce, Tourism, Vocational Studies, Agriculture and Jyotish, as also Ability Enhancement Courses on Environmental Studies and Communication Skills in English.”

Get Complete Details Here

IGNOU to design Course as per NSQF

The press note shared by the Union Education Ministry also states that the specialized course being designed by IGNOU is based on UGC norms and with the National Credit Framework / National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF). Furthermore, the course is also aligned with the goals of National Education Policy 2022 and provides the option for multiple entry and exit options during the undergraduate programme training. The course framework has been developed in a way that it meets all the regulatory guidelines of the concerned bodies including All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) and UGC.

Also Read: Agnipath Recruitment 2022: How Indian Army, Navy and Air Force will induct Agniveers under Agnipath Scheme?