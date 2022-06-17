Agnipath Scheme: NIOS to offer special course for ‘Agniveers’ to Get Class 12 Certificate, Get Details Here

Agnipath Scheme - NIOS course for Class 12 Certificate: With concerns around future academic training of Agniveers being raised by several stakeholders, National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced that it will be launching a special programme to aid these youngsters. As per the official announcement, NIOS Board will launch a special customized programme that will help Agniveers obtain provide Class 12 Certificate post service in the armed forces. The official notification says that the Open School Board will offer specialized courses that are relevant to their area of service that Agniveers were involved in.

Education Ministry Confirms NIOS’s Special Programme

The Union Education Ministry has confirmed that NIOS is working on developing a unique framework for a new programme that will be aimed at helping train young Agniveers post their service in a relevant area of their skill. The official notification from MoE reads "The Ministry’s Department of School Education and Literacy through its autonomous institution, the National Institute of Open Schooling, is instituting a special programme in consultation with the Defence Authorities to enable those Agniveers who have passed class 10, to further their education and obtain a class 12 pass certificate by developing customized courses that are not only current but very relevant to their area of service.”

NIOS’s Special Class 12 Certificate to be Valid for Higher Education, Employment

The NIOS Special Certificate for Class 12 will be a customized programme that is aimed at helping young agniveers get class 12 certificate that is valid for pursuing higher education as well as for further employment in civilian roles. The official circular notes that "This certificate will be recognised for both employment and higher education purposes in the whole country.” The NIOS programme is aimed at helping young students gain adequate educational qualification and skills to join higher education in colleges and universities as well as to get future employment in the civilian sector. Earlier, UGC in collaboration with IGNOU has also announced launch of a special three-year skill-based bachelor degree programme that will be aimed at helping Agniveers get graduate degrees.

