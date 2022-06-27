AHSEC 12th Results 2022 (Declared): Know Passing Marks Required to Clear Assam HS Results for Class 12 Board Exams

AHSEC 12th Results 2022 Declared: Assam Board has finally declared the AHSEC 12th Results 2022 on the official website today. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check here the overall performance of the students in the examinations.

Assam HS Result 2022 - Key Statistical Highlights Stream Appeared Passed Pass Percentage Arts 156107 130324 83.48% Commerce 15199 13264 87.27% Science 33534 30915 92.19%

Assam Class 12 Results 2022 has finally been announced on the official website. To check the AHSEC Class 12th Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the Roll Number in the link given. Students can now check the Assam 12th Results for the Arts, Commerce and Science streams through the link available on the official website. A direct link to check the AHSEC 12th Results 2022 is also available here.

Updated as on 9:00 AM

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is all set to announce the AHSEC Class 12 Results on the official website today. According to the announcement made by state CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, the AHSEC 12th Results 2022 will be announced today - June 27, 2022 at 9 AM. Candidates eagerly awaiting the declaration of the AHSEC 12th examination results 2022 will be able to check their results through the link available on the official website. Approximately 2.3 Lakh students will be awaiting the declaration of the AHSEC 12th Examination Results.

In order to be considered as qualified in the AHSEC 12th exams, students are required to secure the minimum marks as prescribed by the board in the theory and practical examinations. Students can check their class 12 results for Assam Board on the official website - ahsec.assam.gov.in. A direct link for students to check their results will also be given here.

Assam 12th Results 2022 Minimum Marks and Pass Percentage

As mentioned, students who have appeared for the Assam Board 12th examinations 2022 are required to secure the minimum marks in order to be considered as qualified in the examinations. As per the marking scheme followed by the board, students are required to appear for a total of 5 subjects out of which 4 are compulsory and 1 is elective. Students are required to secure an aggregate of 30% in the class 12 exams both individually and overall.

AHSEC 12th Results 2022: Minimum Marks required to secure in Theory and Practical

The Assam 12th exams are conducted as theory and practical exams. According to the scheme followed, the theory exams are conducted for a total of 70 marks while the practicals are conducted for 30 marks. Students need to secure a minimum of 21 marks in the theory part of a subject and 09 marks minimum in the practicals.

AHSEC 12th Results 2022: Minimum Marks in Electives

The elective papers are conducted for a total of 100 marks (70+30) while the passing marks is 21+09 which is the passing marks in theory and internal assessment.

