AHSEC Result 2023: Assam Board Records Lowest Pass Percentage in 10 Years, Check Trends Analysis

AHSEC Result 2023 for Class 12th: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the class 12th results for Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational streams on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in online mode. As per the released data, this year a total of 3,29,901 students have appeared for class 12 board exams. Out of which 2,40,431 passed the Assam HS exam.

The pass percentage for class 12 science students in Assam stood at 84.96%, while the commerce stream had a pass percentage of 79.57% and the arts stream recorded a pass percentage of 70.12%. The Assam Board (AHSEC) witnessed a decline of 7 to 13% compared to the previous year, marking the lowest passing percentage in the past 10 years since 2014.

Check - Assam HS 12th Toppers List 2023

There has been a significant decline in the arts stream, with the pass percentage falling from 83.48% in the previous year to 70.12%. In the science stream, the pass percentage dropped from 92.19% to 84.96%, while in commerce, it decreased from 87.27% to 79.57%. Similarly, in the vocational stream, the pass percentage declined from 89.30% last year to 85.61%.

Assam Board 12th Result 2023: Overall Pass Percentage 2023 vs 2022

Candidates can check the comparison between the overall pass percentages for the academic year 2022 with 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Particulars Years 2022 2023 Arts 83.48% 70.12% Commerce 87.27% 79.57% Science 92.19% 84.96%

Assam HS Result 2023: Gender-wise Pass percentage

Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 72.92% whereas 66.94% of boys have cleared the Assam board class 12th exams this year. Check the gender-wise pass percentage in the table given below:

Gender Statistics Boys Appeared 59,302 Boys Pass Percentage (%) 66.94% Girls Appeared 87,324 Girls Pass Percentage (%) 72.92%

Talking about the toppers, Sankalpajit Saikia from the Arts stream secured first rank in the Assam HS examination scoring 490 marks out of 500. In Science stream, Nikhilesh Dutta got placed in the top position with an aggregate score of 484 marks. Whereas in Commerce stream, there are two girls named Varsha Bothra and Sukanya Kumar who obtained the first rank with the same score of 472 marks.

Assam Board class 12th Toppers 2023

Candidates can check the stream-wise first rank holder names of Assam board (AHSEC) 12th exams 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Rank Streams Toppers name Marks (out of 500) Rank 1 Arts Sankalpajit Saikia 490/500 Rank 1 Commerce Varsha Bothra and Sukanya Kumar 472/500 Rank 1 Science Nikhilesh Dutta 484/500

After the announcement of the Assam Board class 12th results, Ranoj Pegu, the State Education Minister of Assam shared a Tweet from his official Twitter handle and informed that in 2022, AHSEC took 76 days to evaluate 2,05,625 candidates. This year, it took 77 days to evaluate and give results of 3,29,901 candidates, an excess of 1,24,276.

Also Read: Assam CM Announces No Class 10 Board Exams From Next Year, SEBA, AHSEC to Merge

