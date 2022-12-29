    AIAPGET 2022 Counselling Schedule Released, Check at aaccc.gov.in

    Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee has released the schedule for the Counselling procedure. Candidates who have qualified the AIAPGET 2022 entrance exam can check the counselling schedule through the link available here.

    Updated: Dec 29, 2022 12:23 IST
    AIAPGET 2022 Counselling
    AIAPGET 2022 Counselling Schedule: Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee has announced the AIAPGET 2022 Counselling Schedule. Candidates who have qualified the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test can apply for the counselling process. 

    According to the schedule released the AIAPGET Post Graduate Counselling will commence on January 5, 2023. Students are required to register for the counselling process through the link available on the official website. 

    A total of two rounds will be conducted for the counselling process followed by a mop-up round and a tray vacancy round which will be conducted for the remaining seats. The first round of AIAPGET 2022 Counselling will conclude on January 25, 2023, and the second round will commence on February 2, 2023. 

    AIAPGET 2022 Counselling Round 1 Schedule

    The last date for students to complete the applications for the AIAPGET 2022 Counselling is January 15, 2023. Candidates can check the complete schedule of the AIAPGET 2023 counselling process here. 

    Events

    Dates

    AIAPGET counselling 2022 round 1 registration

    January 5 to January 15, 2023

    Last date for fee payment

    January 15, 2023

    AIAPGET counselling 2022 choice filling

    January 6 to January 15, 2023 

    Locking of choices

    January 16, 2023 

    Processing of seat allotment

    January 16 to January 17, 2023

    AIAPGET counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment

    January 18, 2023

    Reporting to the allocated institute

    January 19 to January 25, 2023

    Documents to Submit During Admissions

    When Reporting to the admissions as per the allotment list candidates are required to submit the below-given documents at the allotted colleges.

    • AIAPGET 2022 admit card
    • AIAPGET 2022 result
    • BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS mark sheet
    • BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS degree certificate
    • Internship completion certificate stating that the candidate has completed his/her duration by January 31, 2022.
    • Permanent/Provisional registration certificate issued by CCIM/State Medical Council
    • High school/higher secondary certificate/birth certificate
    • A valid photo ID proof (PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport or Aadhar Card)
    • Caste/community certificate

