AIAPGET 2022 Counselling Schedule Released, Check at aaccc.gov.in

AIAPGET 2022 Counselling Schedule: Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee has announced the AIAPGET 2022 Counselling Schedule. Candidates who have qualified the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test can apply for the counselling process.

According to the schedule released the AIAPGET Post Graduate Counselling will commence on January 5, 2023. Students are required to register for the counselling process through the link available on the official website.

A total of two rounds will be conducted for the counselling process followed by a mop-up round and a tray vacancy round which will be conducted for the remaining seats. The first round of AIAPGET 2022 Counselling will conclude on January 25, 2023, and the second round will commence on February 2, 2023.

AIAPGET 2022 Counselling Schedule - Click Here

AIAPGET 2022 Counselling Round 1 Schedule

The last date for students to complete the applications for the AIAPGET 2022 Counselling is January 15, 2023. Candidates can check the complete schedule of the AIAPGET 2023 counselling process here.

Events Dates AIAPGET counselling 2022 round 1 registration January 5 to January 15, 2023 Last date for fee payment January 15, 2023 AIAPGET counselling 2022 choice filling January 6 to January 15, 2023 Locking of choices January 16, 2023 Processing of seat allotment January 16 to January 17, 2023 AIAPGET counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment January 18, 2023 Reporting to the allocated institute January 19 to January 25, 2023

Documents to Submit During Admissions

When Reporting to the admissions as per the allotment list candidates are required to submit the below-given documents at the allotted colleges.

AIAPGET 2022 admit card

AIAPGET 2022 result

BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS mark sheet

BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS degree certificate

Internship completion certificate stating that the candidate has completed his/her duration by January 31, 2022.

Permanent/Provisional registration certificate issued by CCIM/State Medical Council

High school/higher secondary certificate/birth certificate

A valid photo ID proof (PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport or Aadhar Card)

Caste/community certificate

Also Read: Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result to Release Today, Check How to Download Here