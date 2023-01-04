AIAPGET 2022 PG Counselling: Round 1 Registration to Start From January 5, Check Details Here

AIAPGET PG Counselling 2022: The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will conduct the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration tomorrow, January 5, 2023. Those interested candidates who are patiently waiting for the AACCC to start the registration process will be able to register online through the official website - aaccc.gov.in. As per the recent updates, the last date for registration to AIAPGET PG Counselling 2022 is January 15, 2023, till 3 pm.

AIAPGET PG Counselling Schedule - Click Here

Candidates who are interested in applying for the AIAPGET PG Counselling 2022 can look at the below-given table to know the complete schedule of Round 1 Counselling.

Events Date & Time AIAPGET counselling 2022 round 1 registration January 5, 2023 Last date for fee payment January 15, 2023 AIAPGET counselling 2022 choice filling January 6, 2023 to January 15, 2023 Locking of choices January 15, 2023 Processing of Seat Allotment January 16, 2023 AIAPGET counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result January 18, 2023 Reporting to the allocated institute January 19, 2023 to January 25, 2023

Documents Required to Submit During Admissions

Candidates are required to submit the below-given documents while reporting to the allotted college for admissions as per the allotment list

Allotment letter (Provisional) issued by AACCC

AIAPGET 2022 Admit Card

AIAPGET 2022 Result

Class 10th Certificate

Class 12th Marksheet

BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS 1st, 2nd, 3rd Marksheets

BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS Degree Certificate or Provisional Degree Certificate

Internship completion certificate of 12 months of duration stating that the candidate has completed his/her internship by December 31, 2022

Permanent/Provisional registration certificate issued by NCISM/ NCH/ CCIM/ State Medical Council

Valid ID proof (PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport or Aadhar Card)

Category certificate

Medical certificate

