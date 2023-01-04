AIAPGET 2022 PG Counselling: Round 1 Registration to Start From January 5, Check Details Here

AIAPGET PG Counselling 2022: The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will conduct the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration tomorrow, January 5, 2023. Those interested candidates who are patiently waiting for the AACCC to start the registration process will be able to register online through the official website - aaccc.gov.in. As per the recent updates, the last date for registration to AIAPGET PG Counselling 2022 is January 15, 2023, till 3 pm.
AIAPGET PG Counselling Schedule - Click Here
Candidates who are interested in applying for the AIAPGET PG Counselling 2022 can look at the below-given table to know the complete schedule of Round 1 Counselling.
|
Events
|
Date & Time
|
AIAPGET counselling 2022 round 1 registration
|
January 5, 2023
|
Last date for fee payment
|
January 15, 2023
|
AIAPGET counselling 2022 choice filling
|
January 6, 2023 to January 15, 2023
|
Locking of choices
|
January 15, 2023
|
Processing of Seat Allotment
|
January 16, 2023
|
AIAPGET counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result
|
January 18, 2023
|
Reporting to the allocated institute
|
January 19, 2023 to January 25, 2023
Documents Required to Submit During Admissions
Candidates are required to submit the below-given documents while reporting to the allotted college for admissions as per the allotment list
- Allotment letter (Provisional) issued by AACCC
- AIAPGET 2022 Admit Card
- AIAPGET 2022 Result
- Class 10th Certificate
- Class 12th Marksheet
- BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS 1st, 2nd, 3rd Marksheets
- BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS Degree Certificate or Provisional Degree Certificate
- Internship completion certificate of 12 months of duration stating that the candidate has completed his/her internship by December 31, 2022
- Permanent/Provisional registration certificate issued by NCISM/ NCH/ CCIM/ State Medical Council
- Valid ID proof (PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport or Aadhar Card)
- Category certificate
- Medical certificate
Also Read: BSEB Issues Class 12 Hall Ticket for Those Who Failed to Pay Exam Fee, Check Direct Link HereREGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES