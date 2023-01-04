    AIAPGET 2022 PG Counselling: Round 1 Registration to Start From January 5, Check Details Here

    The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will start the registration process for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) Counselling 2022 Round 1 on January 5, 2023. Check complete details here.

    Updated: Jan 4, 2023 16:00 IST
    AIAPGET PG Counselling 2022: The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will conduct the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration tomorrow, January 5, 2023. Those interested candidates who are patiently waiting for the AACCC to start the registration process will be able to register online through the official website - aaccc.gov.in. As per the recent updates, the last date for registration to AIAPGET PG Counselling 2022 is January 15, 2023, till 3 pm.

    AIAPGET PG Counselling Schedule  - Click Here

     Candidates who are interested in applying for the AIAPGET PG Counselling 2022 can look at the below-given table to know the complete schedule of Round 1 Counselling.

    Events  

    Date & Time 

    AIAPGET counselling 2022 round 1 registration

    January 5, 2023 

    Last date for fee payment 

    January 15, 2023

    AIAPGET counselling 2022 choice filling

    January 6, 2023 to January 15, 2023

    Locking of choices

    January 15, 2023

    Processing of Seat Allotment

    January 16, 2023

    AIAPGET counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result 

    January 18, 2023

    Reporting to the allocated institute

    January 19, 2023 to January 25, 2023

    Documents Required to Submit During Admissions

    Candidates are required to submit the below-given documents while reporting to the allotted college for admissions as per the allotment list 

    • Allotment letter (Provisional) issued by AACCC
    • AIAPGET 2022 Admit Card
    • AIAPGET 2022 Result
    • Class 10th Certificate
    • Class 12th Marksheet
    • BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS 1st, 2nd, 3rd Marksheets
    • BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS Degree Certificate or Provisional Degree Certificate
    • Internship completion certificate of 12 months of duration stating that the candidate has completed his/her internship by December 31, 2022
    • Permanent/Provisional registration certificate issued by NCISM/ NCH/ CCIM/ State Medical Council
    • Valid ID proof (PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport or Aadhar Card)
    • Category certificate
    • Medical certificate

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
