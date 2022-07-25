AIAPGET 2022 Registration Begins at aiapget.nta.ac.in, Apply till 18 August, Get Direct Link Here

AIAPGET 2022: As per the updates, National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2022 registration form and notification. Candidates can apply online for AIAPGET on the official website - aiapget.nta.ac.in. The last date to fill up the AIAPGET application form is 18th August 2022. Candidates will also get the provision to make corrections in the application form of AIAPGET.

They can make corrections from 20th to 22nd August 2022. The examination date and admit card details will be announced later by the Agency. AIAPGET is conducted for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH courses for the academic session 2022-23.

How To Register for AIAPGET 2022?

Eligible candidates can visit the official website - aiapget.nta.ac.in, and can apply. The registration form will only be available in online mode. On the homepage, click on - ALL INDIA AYUSH POST GRADUATE ENTRANCE TEST 2022. Now, register and login to fill the AIAPGET application form. Fill the online application with personal details and upload the required documents. Pay the application fee and submit the form.

The payment of fees should be done online through the payment gateway using debit/credit cards, net banking, UPI or Paytm. After final submission, candidates must take a printout and download the same for future references.

Who are eligible to apply for AIAPGET 2022?

Candidates who have a BUMS, BAMS, BSMS, Graded MHMS Degree and the provisional pass certificate for the same can apply for the AIAPGET 2022 exam. To apply for AIAPGET, they must have also completed one year of internship or at the end of it to become eligible to apply for AIAPGET.

About Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET)

All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2022 is conducted by NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on behalf of the Ministry of AYUSH with the approval of the Ministry of Education. Through the AIAPGET exam, candidates will be able to apply for MD, MS or PG DIPLOMA Courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha & Homoeopathy systems of medicine for all AYUSH Colleges, Institutions, Universities and deemed Universities across India.

