AIAPGET 2023 Counselling Round 1 Allotment Result Tomorrow, Get List of Documents For Admission Here

AIAPGET counselling round 1 allotment result will be announced tomorrow. Those who have applied for the admission can check the allotment result through the link given on the counselling website.

Updated: Oct 4, 2023 12:48 IST
AIAPGET round 1 allotment result tomorrow
AIAPGET 2023 Counselling: Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee will be announcing the AIAPGET 223 counselling round 1 seat allotment result on October 5, 2023. Students who have applied for the first round counselling can visit the official website tomorrow to check the allotment result. 

The AIAPGET 2023 counselling round choice filling and locking process was conducted from September 27 to October 2, 2023. The first round counselling allotment result will be announced based on the choices entered by students for the allotment round.

AIAPGET 2023 counselling round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on the official counselling portal - aaccc.gov.in. Candidates allotted seats in the first allotment round can report for the admission procedure from October 6, 2023 onwards. Students reporting for admissions are also advised to carry all relevant documents with them. 

How to Check AIAPGET 2023 Allotment Result

The AIAPGET 2023 counselling round 1 allotment result will be available on the official website tomorrow. Candidates who have applied for the allotment can check the steps given below to download the allotment list

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIAPGET

Step 2: Click on the AIAPGET 2023 first round allotment result

Step 3: The allotment pdf will be displayed

Step 4: Download the AIAPGET 2023 round 1 allotment result for further reference

Candidates unable to secure a seat in the first admission round can participate in the second round of counselling. The registrations for the second counselling round will commence on October 19, 2023

AIAPGET 2023 Documents For Admission

Candidates reporting for admission based on the first allotment round need to carry the following documents with them

  • AIAPGET 2023 admit card
  • AIAPGET 2023 result
  • Mark sheets of BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS
  • BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS degree certificate
  • Internship completion certificates
  • Permanent/Provisional registration certificate 
  • Valid photo ID proof (PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport or Aadhar Card)
  • Caste/community Certificate.

