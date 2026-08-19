AIAPGET 2026 Admit Card Out, Download PDF at exams.nta.nic.in

AIAPGET Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET). Candidates appearing for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) examination can visit the official website to download the admit card PDF

The AIAPGET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 22, 2026, in two shifts. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the centre on the exam day. Exam schedule, reporting time, shift details, and exam centre details will be mentioned on the AIAPGET 2026 admit card. Candidates must log in with their application number and password to download the admit card.

AIAPGET 2026 Admit Card Direct Link - Click Here

How to Download AIAPGET 2026 Admit Card PDF

The AIAPGET 2026 admit card is available on the official website. Candidates need to follow the steps provided below to download the PDF