AIAPGET 2026 Admit Card Out, Download PDF at exams.nta.nic.in
AIAPGET 2026 admit card released on the official website. Candidates appearing for the exams can download the admit card PDF using their application number and password.
AIAPGET Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET). Candidates appearing for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) examination can visit the official website to download the admit card PDF
The AIAPGET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 22, 2026, in two shifts. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the centre on the exam day. Exam schedule, reporting time, shift details, and exam centre details will be mentioned on the AIAPGET 2026 admit card. Candidates must log in with their application number and password to download the admit card.
AIAPGET 2026 Admit Card Direct Link - Click Here
How to Download AIAPGET 2026 Admit Card PDF
The AIAPGET 2026 admit card is available on the official website. Candidates need to follow the steps provided below to download the PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website of AIAPGET
Step 2: Click on the AIAPGET 2026 admit card link
Step 3: Click on the link and log in with the application number and password
Step 4: AIAPGET 2026 individual admit card will be displayed
Step 5: Download the admit card PDF for further reference
AIAPGET 2026 Exam Schedule
AIAPGET 2026 examination will be conducted on a single day in two shifts. The details of the shift and exam subject is mentioned on the admit card. Check the exam schedule below.
|
Name of Examination
|
Date of Examination
|
Shift
|
Timing
|
Subjects
|
AIAPGEТ2026
|
August 22, 2026 (Saturday)
|
Shift-1
|
10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M.
|
Ayurveda
|
Shift-2
|
03:00 P.M to 05:00 P.M.
|
Siddha, Unani & Homoeopathy
Details Mentioned on AIAPGET Admit Card 2026
When downloading the AIAPGET 2026 admit card, students are required to cross check the following details
- Candidate name
- Roll number
- NAme of exam
- Exam centre name and address
- Reporting time
- Shift details
- Instructions for candidates
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.