AIAPGET 2026 City Intimation Slip Released at exams.nta.nic.in, Check Exam Center and City Details Here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the AIAPGET 2026 city intimation slip for All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test. Candidates can now visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in to download their city slip PDF. This Year the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test will be held on August 22, 2026. Candidates must note that this AIAPGET 2026 city intimation slip is not the official admit card. The official AIAPGET Admit Card 2026 will be announced 2-3 days before the exam. This city slip only contains details of the exam center so candidates appearing for the exam can plan their travel and accommodation accordingly ahead of the exam. Read the article to know further details.

AIAPGET Exam 2026: Overview

Candidates appearing for the AIAPGET Exam 2026 can check more details about the exam in the table listed below.