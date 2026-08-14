AIAPGET 2026 City Intimation Slip Released at exams.nta.nic.in, Check Exam Center and City Details Here
AIAPGET City Intimation Slip 2026: Candidates who are appearing for the AIAPGET exam on August 22, 2026 can now visit the NTA website and check the test city and test centre details to plan and reach the exam centre on time on the day of exam. Read the article for more details.
National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the AIAPGET 2026 city intimation slip for All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test. Candidates can now visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in to download their city slip PDF. This Year the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test will be held on August 22, 2026. Candidates must note that this AIAPGET 2026 city intimation slip is not the official admit card. The official AIAPGET Admit Card 2026 will be announced 2-3 days before the exam. This city slip only contains details of the exam center so candidates appearing for the exam can plan their travel and accommodation accordingly ahead of the exam. Read the article to know further details.
AIAPGET Exam 2026: Overview
Candidates appearing for the AIAPGET Exam 2026 can check more details about the exam in the table listed below.
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AIAPGET Exam 2026: Overview
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Exam Name
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All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test
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Conducting Body
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National Testing Agency (NTA)
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AIAPGET Exam Date
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August 22, 2026
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Admit Card
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To be announced 2-3 days before the exam
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Exam Mode
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Computer Based Test (CBT)
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Exam Duration
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120 Minutes
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Official Website
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exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget
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Contact Details
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Phone: 011-4075 9000/011-69227700
How to Download AIAPGET 2026 City Intimation Slip ?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the AIAPGET 2026 City Intimation Slip online.
- Visit the official NTA AIAPGET website at exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget.
- Scroll the official portal and find Candidate Activity Section
- Under it Click on Advance City Intimation for AIAPGET-2026 Link
- A new window will open
- Enter application number, password and captcha code accurately
- Then Click on Submit button given below
- The AIAPGET 2026 City Intimation Slip will be displayed on screen
- Download and take print out for future reference
Direct Link to Download AIAPGET 2026 City Intimation Slip PDF
Details Mentioned on AIAPGET 2026 City Intimation Slip
Candidates can find the below mentioned details on the AIAPGET 2026 City Slip. They are advised not to carry this AIAPGET City Intimation Slip to the exam centre as this is not the official admit card.
- Candidate Name
- Application Number
- Father’s Name
- Gender
- DOB
- Category
- Exam Date
- Exam Centre Details
- Allotted Test City
- Exam Shift Timings
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