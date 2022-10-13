AIAPGET Admit Card 2022 (OUT): NTA Releases PG AYUSH Entrance Exam Hall Ticket at aiapget.nta.nic.in

AIAPGET Admit Card 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2022 in online mode. Candidates will be able to download the NTA AIAPGET admit card 2022 from the official website - aiapget.nta.nic.in. They will have to use their application number, date of birth and security pin to download the AIAPGET admit card 2022.

To appear for the exam, candidates will have to carry their AIAPGET admit card 2022 or else they will not be allowed to write the papers. As per the scheduled date, the entrance examination for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses will be conducted on 15th October 2022 in the computer-based mode.

AIAPGET Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download AIAPGET Admit Card 2022?

NTA released a notification stating - AIAPGET 2022 admit card is issued provisionally to the candidates and will be not sent by post. "Candidate must not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made therein. Issue of Admit Card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process." Check below the steps to know how to download hall ticket of AIAPGET -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA AIAPGET - aiapget.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on AIAPGET Admit Card 2022 link.

3rd Step - A new page with login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter application number, date of birth and security pin.

5th Step - The AIAPGET 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.

What To Do In Case of Any Discrepancy in AIAPGET Admit Card 2022?

After downloading the admit card of AIAPGET, candidates must go through the details mentioned on it. In case of any difficulty in downloading the hall ticket or discrepancy in the details, candidates can contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in.

AIAPGET Admit Card 2022 Official Notice

NTA released an official notification regarding the release of Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination admit card. It was stated in it that - "Candidate must not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made therein. Issue of Admit Card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process."

