AIAPGET Answer Key 2023 Challenge Window Closes Today, Results Expected Soon

AIAPGET 2023: The National Testing Agency will close the AIAPGET 2023 answer key objection window today. As per the schedule given, the link for students to submit their objections against the AIAPGET 2023 provisional answer key will be open until 11 pm on August 7, 2023.

AIAPGET 2023 provisional answer key was released on August 5, 2023. The exams were held on July 31, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the exams and want to submit their answer key challenges can visit the official website of AIAPGET 2023 to submit their objections.

The AIAPGET 2023 answer key challenge window is available on the official website - aiapget.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to submit the answer key challenge.

AIAPGET 2023 Answer Key Challenge - Click Here

How to Raise Objections on AIAPGET 2023 Answer Key

The AIAPGET 2023 answer key challenge window is available online. Candidates can raise their objections through the challenge window provided. Students when raising objections are also required to submit supporting documents.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIAPGET 2023

Step 2: Click on the provisional answer key challenge link

Step 3: Login using the application number and password/ date of birth

Step 4: The answer key will be displayed

Step 5: Click on the question and challenge window given

Step 6: Upload supporting documents

Step 7: Submit the answer key objection fee and click on the final submission link

After the submission of the challenges, the same will be verified by experts. If the challenges raised are found correct, the same will be revised in the final answer key. The AIAPGET 2023 final answer key is expected shortly after the challenge window closes.

