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AIAPGET Re-Exam Admit Card 2026 Announced, Download Hall Ticket Link Active

Faham Ehraj
By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 18:26 IST

AIAPGET Re-Exam Admit Card 2026: Candidates can now visit the AIAPGET official website to download the hall ticket PDF for the exam to be conducted on September 1, 2026. Read the article to know more details. 

AIAPGET Re-Exam Admit Card 2026 Announced, Download Hall Ticket Link Active
AIAPGET Re-Exam Admit Card 2026 Announced, Download Hall Ticket Link Active
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The National Testing Agency has released the AIAPGET Admit Card for the re-exam to be conducted on September 1, 2026. Candidates who are appearing for the re-exam are advised to download the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Hall Ticket and check that all the details printed on it are correct. NTA has issued fresh admit cards to 49 candidates who could not complete their examination due to power failure at a test centre in Jaipur. Candidates must carry AIAPGET Re-Exam Admit Card 2026 mandatorily to the exam center as without it entry will not be given inside the examination hall. Read the article to know more details.

AIAPGET Re-Exam Admit Card 2026: Overview 

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)

Admit Card Status 

Released 

Re-Exam Date

September 1, 2026

Exam Time

10:00 AM

Number of Candidates

49

Reason for Re-Exam

Power failure at a test centre in Jaipur

Exam Centre

Rajasthan College of Engineering for Women, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Official Website

exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget

Steps to Download AIAPGET Admit Card PDF

Candidates who have re-exam on September 1, 2026 must follow the simple steps given below to download the AIAPGET Hall Ticket PDF 2026.

  1. Visit the AIAPGET official website at https://exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget
  2. Scroll the home page and go to the candidate activity section 
  3. Click on the AIAPGET 2026 Admit Card Link 
  4. A new window showing candidate login page will open 
  5. Enter your Application number, password and security PIN 
  6. Click on submit button given below 
  7. AIAPGET 2026 Admit Card will be displayed on screen 
  8. Download the hall ticket and take print out to be carried on the day of examination

Direct Link to Download AIAPGET Admit Card 2026 PDF (Link Active)

Details Printed on AIAPGET Admit Card 2026 

Candidates can find the below given information mentioned on their AIAPGET Hall Ticket 2026. Candidates are also advised to read exam hall guidelines before appearing for the test.

  • Name of Candidate
  • Application Number
  • Roll Number 
  • Date of Birth 
  • Exam Date 
  • Test Centre Details 
  • Centre Reporting Time 
  • Photograph 
  • Signature 
  • Shift Details 
  • Exam Day Guidelines 

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Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Aug 29, 2026, 17:00 IST

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