AIBE 17 2022: Registration Begins Tomorrow, Check at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 17 2022: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will open the portal for the 17th AIBE 2022 tomorrow December 13, 2022, at 5 pm. Students who seek admission into several law courses have the chance to register online from the official portal - allindiabarexamination.com.

The council is expected to conduct the AIBE XVII (17) 2022 exam on February 5, 2022, in both online and offline modes. The complete schedule of AIBE will be published soon on the official website for further admission process 2023. The AIBE exam centres are located in around 50 cities across the nation.

How to fill AIBE XVII (17) 2023 Online Application Form

Candidates who seek admission to various law programmes 2023. Bar Council of India has released the date for online application form for the AIBE exam on December 13, 2022.

Visit the official website of the All India Bar Examination - allindiabarexamination.com

Click on the registration link given on the website

Register using your enrollment number and other details

Fill out the AIBE application form 2023

Upload a recent passport-size photograph and signature

Pay the required application fee

Submit the application form

As per the reports, the AIBE exam is generally held twice a year. However, as per a response given by the Council in Delhi High Court, the current examination for the current year has been delayed due to a change in the test conducting agency. AIBE is known as a certificate-based examination. It is mandatory for law graduates to clear the examination to get the Certificate of Practice (CoP) for practicing law in India.

The online application form will be available tomorrow for admission 2023. Candidates will have to follow all the proper guidelines and complete the admission procedure.

