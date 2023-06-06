AIBE 17 Re-checking 2023 Round 2 Begins, Apply Till June 15

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

AIBE 17 Re-checking 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has started the second round of OMR rechecking. Candidates who are not satisfied with their results can apply for AIBE XVII Result 2023 re-checking on the official website: allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for re-checking is June 15, 2023. Afterward, no applications will be entertained. Thus, they must apply for re-assessment by paying the prescribed fee.

A non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per OMR will be charged per candidate. As per AIBE 17 Re-checking 2023 norms, the OMR sheet will be rechecked within 7 Days after payment and an update will be provided to the candidate (excluding Saturdays and Sundays). It is important to note that no Refund will be issued and no corrections will be made in case of candidate fill incorrect information is filled in the fee application form.

AIBE 17 Re-checking 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for AIBE 17 Re-checking 2023?

Candidates who are unsatisfied with their results can apply for a re-assessment of the OMR sheet. They can go through the following steps to register-

Step 1: Go to the official website of AIBE: allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to click on re-checking link

Step 3: Fill in asked details- candidate’s name, reason for rechecking, etc

Step 4: Submit the required details

Step 5: Pay required fee as per Rs 200 per OMR

Step 6: Re-checking result will be communicated to applicant

Whom to Contact if Technical Issue Arises while Applying?

If any sort of technical issue arises while applying for AIBE 17 result rechecking, the candidate can contact the concerned authorities at the below-mentioned address/mobile number-

Email ID- bci.helpdesk@cbtexams.in

Phone Number- 6352601288

