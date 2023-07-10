AIBE 17 Result 2023 Cancelled for Rajkot Centres; Candidates Can Retake Exam Free of Charge

AIBE 17 Result 2023: The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) result has been cancelled for candidates who took the exam from Rajkot centres. These candidates can now appear in the AIBE 18 examinations without payment of any fee as their last fee will be considered. AIBE XVII exam was conducted on February 5, and the results were declared on April 28, 2023. Check out the official notification here.

AIBE 17 Result 2023 Cancellation Notice- Click Here (PDF file)

As per the official notification, the examination of candidates who appeared in all 4 centers of Rajkot, Gujarat of All India Bar Examination-XVII have been Cancelled and they can re-appear in the next exam without any charges. However, it may be noted that this condition would not apply to those candidates who were absent for the All India Bar Exam- XVII, which was held on 05.02.2023 at the 4 centres of Rajkot.

AIBE 17 Result 2023 for Rajkot Centre Cancelled; Four Centres Affected

While informing candidates about the cancellation of the AIBE 17 result in 2023 for the Rajkot centre, the council also provided the names and codes of the four Rajkot centres affected: Tapasvi School (Centre Code- 5401), Shri Labhubhai Trivedi Institute Of Engineering and Technology (Centre Code-5402), VVP Engineering College (Centre Code-5403), and Shri Atmiya Shishu Vidhya Mandir (Centre Code-5404).

AIBE 17 Result Date 2023

The Bar Council of India (BCI) announced the results for AIBE 17 exam 2023 on April 28, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam were allowed to check out the result on the official website i.e. allindiabarexamination.com by entering the user ID and password.

