AIBE 17 Result 2023 Expected Soon, Check Minimum Passing Marks and Answer Key Details Here

AIBE 17 Result 2023: The Bar Council of India is expected to announce the AIBE XVII exam results 2023 soon. An official confirmation is yet to be made by the officials. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check here the result details. The result link will be available on the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE 17 exam 2023 was conducted on February 5, 2024. After the release of the provisional answer key and the revision after objections, the final answer key was released on April 19, 2023. Since the final answer key has been released, candidates are now eagerly waiting for the release of the AIBE 17 results.

Revision in AIBE 17 Answer Key

The council closed the answer key objection window on February 20, 2023. According to the final answer key released, there are a few revisions. Two questions were deleted in the revised answer key and students will be marked based on the remaining 98 questions only.

AIBE 17 2023 Results: Minimum Passing Marks

According to the marking system followed candidates from the general category are required to score a minimum of 40% marks to qualify while students from SC and ST categories are to score a minimum of 35% marks.

Steps to Download AIBE 17 Result 2023

The AIBE 17 results will be announced online. To check the results candidates are required to enter the registration details in the link given. Follow the steps provided below to check the AIBE 17 result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of BCI - Bar Council of India

Step 2: Click on the AIBE result link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Download the results for further reference

Also Read: AIBE 17 Result 2023 Updates, Check Expected Date and Time, Steps To Download Scorecard Here