AIBE 17 Result 2023 Expected Soon, Check Scorecard Details Here

AIBE 17 Result 2023 Soon: As per the latest updates, the Bar Council of India (BCI) is going to release the result for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 17 exam 2023 soon. The AIBE 12 result 2023 is expected to be declared by the end of March or the first week of April 2023. However, the authorities have not released any official confirmation regarding the same. Once the result is declared, the examinees can check out the AIBE 17 Result 2023 on the official website i.e. allindiabarexamination.com

Candidates will be able to access the AIBE XVII Result 2023 by entering the user ID and password. After passing the exam with the required minimum score, candidates who took the exam can obtain a Certificate of Practice (COP). On February 5, 2023, AIBE (XVII) 17 was held for attorneys (or recent law graduates) who have not yet received the Certificate of Practice (COP).

How to Download AIBE 17 Result 2023?

Candidates who appeared in the AIBE XVII Exam 2023 will be able to download the result by entering their login credentials. Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access AIBE 17 Result 2023-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on AIBE XVII Result 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: AIBE 17 Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the scorecard

Step 6: Take a few printouts for future reference

Details Mentioned on AIBE 17 Result 2023

Candidates who appeared in the AIBE XVII Exam 2023 will be able to download the scorecard soon. They can check out the details that will be mentioned on AIBE 17 Scorecard 2023 here.

Candidate’s Name

Candidate’s roll number

Name of father/husband

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Enrollment number

Result status (pass /qualified or fail)

