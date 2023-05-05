AIBE 17 Result 2023 Rechecking Window Opens, Apply Till May 15

AIBE 17 Result 2023 Re-checking Window: As per the latest updates, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has opened the AIBE 2023 Result re-checking application window. Candidates who got fail in qualifying status can apply for re-checking on the official website i.e. allindiabarexamination.com. They must note that they will have to pay a fee for rechecking of results.

Those applying for AIBE 17 Result 2023 re-checking will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 200 per sheet. The application process has been started and will end on May 15, 2023. Candidates must apply before the deadline as no extensions may be provided by the authorities.

AIBE 17 Result 2023 Re-checking Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

When Will AIBE 17 Re-checking 2023 Result be Announced?

As per the authorities, the OMR sheet will be re-checked within 7 days after payment and an update will be provided to the candidate. (Excluding Saturdays & Sundays).

Moreover, it must be noted that no refund will be issued and no corrections will be made in case of candidate fill incorrect information is filled in the Fee Application form

Details to be Filled in AIBE 17 Result 2023 Re-checking Form

Candidates will have to fill out the application form for OMR sheet re-checking. They will have to fill out various important details in the application form-

Email

Phone

Candidate Name

Roll number

Candidate Application ID

Re-checking Reason

AIBE 17 Result 2023 Declared

Bar Council of India (BCI) has declared the results for AIBE 17 exam 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the result on the official website i.e. allindiabarexamination.com. They can access the result by entering the user ID and password.

