AIBE 18 Admit Card 2023 to Release Soon; Check Marking Scheme, Qualifying Percentage Here

AIBE 18 Admit Card 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will publish the hall ticket for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) shortly. Candidates who will appear in the exam must download the admission ticket on the official website: allindiabarexamination.com by entering the login credentials.

According to the official schedule, AIBE 18 Admit Card 2023 will be out between October 20 and 25, 2023.BCI will administer the exam on October 29, 2023. Candidates must carry their hall tickets and valid ID proof to the examination hall.

AIBE XVIII Important Dates

Check out the schedule below:

Events Dates AIBE 18 Admit Card release date October 20 to 25, 2023 AIBE 18 exam date October 29, 2023

How to Download AIBE 18 Admit Card 2023?

Check out the following steps to access the hall ticket:

Step 1: Go to the official website: allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AIBE XVII Admit Card 2023 link

Step 3: Submit the login information

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the same

Step 6: Take a few printouts for exam purposes

Details Mentioned on AIBE 18 Admit Card 2023

Candidates can check out a few mandatory information mentioned on the hall ticket below:

Candidate Name Roll number Photograph and signature Date and Timings of Exam Exam Venue Reserved category

AIBE 18 Marking Scheme

Check out the criteria for copy-checking below:

One mark for each correct answer.

No negative marking for incorrect or answered questions.

What is AIBE XVIII Exam Qualifying Percentage?

Check out the passing percentage for different categories below:

Gen/ OBC- 45%

SC/ST and Disabled- 40%

