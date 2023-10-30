AIBE 18 and CLAT PG Exam Dates Clash, Candidates Demand Rescheduling

AIBE 18 and CLAT PG Exam Dates Updates: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has recently revised the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVIII (18) dates. As per the new schedule, the exam is now scheduled to be held on the same day as the Common Law Entrance Test (CLAT). Many candidates are demanding that the AIBE 18 exam 2023 scheduled to be held on December 3 be postponed as it is clashing with CLAT LLM 2024.

AIBE 18 will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode in test centres in 50 cities across the country. Candidates have to choose from three exam centres as per their choice. The AIBE 18 (question paper 2023 will include 100 multiple-choice questions. The exam will be held for law graduates to get the Certificate of Practice (CoP) to practice law.

AIBE 18 Revised Dates 2023

BCI has again extended the registration dates for the AIBE XVIII examination in online mode. This time, the exam date is clashing with CLAT LLM. They can check the table below to know the revised schedule:

Events Dates Last date for AIBE XVIII registration November 10, 2023 Last date of payment November 11, 2023 Last date to make corrections in application form November 12, 2023 AIBE 18 admit card November 25 to 30, 2023 AIBE 18 exam date December 3, 2023

CLAT PG 2024 Exam Dates

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has already released the registration and exam dates. Candidates can go through the table to know the schedule:

Events Dates Last date of application November 3, 2023 Issue of CLAT admit cards November/December 2023 CLAT exam December 3, 2023

Who are eligible for AIBE 18 (XVIII) 2023?

Candidates must check the eligibility criteria before applying for AIBE 18 (XVIII) exam. As per the criteria released, a graduate degree in law (3-year LLB and 5-year LLB) from a university recognised by the Bar Council of India is eligible. Also, there is no age limit for appearing in the AIBE exam. Law graduates should have a valid enrollment certificate. They are required to qualify for the AIBE exam within two years of enrollment at any of the state bar councils.

Also Read: AIBE 18 Exam 2023 on December 3, Check Syllabus Here