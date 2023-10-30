  1. Home
AIBE 18 and CLAT PG Exam Dates Clash, Candidates Demand Rescheduling

AIBE 18 and CLAT PG Exam Dates: BCI will now conduct the AIBE XVIII (18) exam on the same day as CLAT LLM 2024 which is on December 3, 2023. Following the announcement of the revised schedule, many candidates are demanding to reschedule the exam citing its clash with CLAT PG 2024. Know registration date here

Updated: Oct 30, 2023 12:29 IST
AIBE 18 and CLAT PG Exam Dates Updates: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has recently revised the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVIII (18) dates. As per the new schedule, the exam is now scheduled to be held on the same day as the Common Law Entrance Test (CLAT). Many candidates are demanding that the AIBE 18 exam 2023 scheduled to be held on December 3 be postponed as it is clashing with CLAT LLM 2024.

AIBE 18 will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode in test centres in 50 cities across the country. Candidates have to choose from three exam centres as per their choice. The AIBE 18 (question paper 2023 will include 100 multiple-choice questions. The exam will be held for law graduates to get the Certificate of Practice (CoP) to practice law.

AIBE 18 Revised Dates 2023 

BCI has again extended the registration dates for the AIBE XVIII examination in online mode. This time, the exam date is clashing with CLAT LLM. They can check the table below to know the revised schedule: 

Events

Dates

Last date for AIBE XVIII registration

November 10, 2023

Last date of payment 

November 11, 2023

Last date to make corrections in application form 

November 12, 2023

AIBE 18 admit card 

November 25 to 30, 2023

AIBE 18 exam date 

December 3, 2023

CLAT PG 2024 Exam Dates 

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has already released the registration and exam dates. Candidates can go through the table to know the schedule: 

Events

Dates

Last date of application

November 3, 2023 

Issue of CLAT admit cards

November/December 2023

CLAT exam 

December 3, 2023 

Who are eligible for AIBE 18 (XVIII) 2023? 

Candidates must check the eligibility criteria before applying for AIBE 18 (XVIII) exam. As per the criteria released, a graduate degree in law (3-year LLB and 5-year LLB) from a university recognised by the Bar Council of India is eligible. Also, there is no age limit for appearing in the AIBE exam. Law graduates should have a valid enrollment certificate. They are required to qualify for the AIBE exam within two years of enrollment at any of the state bar councils.

