AIBE 18 Correction Window 2023 Last Date Extended, Know When To Download Admit Card Here

AIBE 18 Correction Window 2023: BCI has extended the deadline to make edit or make corrections in the AIBE 18 (XVIII) application form. Candidates can now edit the online form at allindiabarexamination.com till October 15, 2023. Know what’s next here

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 11, 2023 13:06 IST
AIBE 18 Correction Window 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has extended the last date of the application correction window for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVIII. Candidates can make changes in the specified fields till October 15, 2023. They can make corrections in the AIBE 18 XVIII application form at allindiabarexamination.com. 

Those who are yet to make changes must do it till the specified deadline, as no further extension will be given to them. As per the dates announced, the AIBE (XVIII) 18 admit card for the entrance exam will be issued on October 20, 2023. Only those candidates who have filled and submitted the form can download hall ticket. 

AIBE 18 Correction Window 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

AIBE XVIII Dates 2023 

BCI has extended the correction window date. They can go through the table to know the extended, admit card and exam dates: 

Events

Dates

Last date of correction in registration form

October 15, 2023 (Extended)

AIBE 18 admit cards

October 20, 2023

Last date to download admit card 

October 25, 2023

AIBE XVIII exam

October 29, 2023

How to Make Corrections in AIBE 18 Application Form 2023? 

All those candidates who wish to make changes to the AIBE 18 online form must do it on or before the last date. Candidates can make changes in these fields: name, enrollment number, exam city, test centre preferences and date of birth. They can go through the steps to know how to make changes in AIBE 18 (XVIII) application form 2023: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Click on the tab: AIBE 18 (XVIII) 2023 Correction Window

Step 3: Log in with the AIBE XVIII registration credentials

Step 4: The application form will appear on the screen, make the necessary changes

Step 5: Click on save button 

Step 6: Download the updated application confirmation form 

Check AIBE 18 Correction Window 2023 Extended Notice

When to download AIBE 18 (XVIII) Admit Card 2023? 

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the admit card online on October 20, 2023. Registered candidates can download their hall ticket on the official website: allindiabarexamination.com till October 25, 2023. They have to use their registration ID and date of birth to download the admit card. The AIBE XVIII (18) hall ticket will include the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre name and other details.

