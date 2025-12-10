AIBE 20 Provisional Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today at allindiabarexamination.com; Results Soon

Key Points
- BCI will close the AIBE Provisional Answer Key Objection window today, December 10, 2025.
- Candidates must submit grievances on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.
- The final answer key and results, based on these objections, will be released later.
AIBE 20: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) Provisional Answer Key Objection window today, December 10, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to submit grievances at allindiabarexamination.com. The board will release the final answer key on the basis of the objections submitted by candidates and later release the results online. The exam was held on November 30, 2025.
AIBE XX Key Highlights
Check the following table to know the highlights of AIBE 20 exam:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|AIBE XX Provisional Answer Key Objection deadline
|Exam name
|All India Bar Examination (AIBE)
|Board name
|Bar Council of India (BCI)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|allindiabarexamination.com
|Stream
|Law
|Exam date
|November 30, 2025
|Answer key objection deadline
|December 12, 2025
|Marking scheme
|Correct: +1Incorrect: 0Unattempted: 0
|Exam duration
|3 hours
How to check AIBE 20 Answer Key?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the AIBE 20 answer key online:
- Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com
- On the homepage, click on link ‘AIBE XX (20) Answer Key 2025’
- Check and download the provisional answer key
- Choose the question booklet set/code from the dropdown
- AIBE XX Answer Key PDF will open
- Review and download for later
DIRECT LINK - AIBE XX Login
AIBE 20 Result Soon
The BCI will release a revised and final answer key online after the objections are submitted by today, December 10, 2025. The final answer key will be released soon along with the results for the candidates to check their scores. The AIBE XX exam results are expected to be released soon. According to past year trends, the board will release the results by January 2026.
