AIBE 20 Provisional Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today at allindiabarexamination.com; Results Soon

Dec 10, 2025, 13:47 IST

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) Provisional Answer Key Objection window today, December 10, 2025. Candidates must submit grievances on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Key Points

  • Candidates must submit grievances on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.
  • The final answer key and results, based on these objections, will be released later.

AIBE 20: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) Provisional Answer Key Objection window today, December 10, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to submit grievances at allindiabarexamination.com. The board will release the final answer key on the basis of the objections submitted by candidates and later release the results online. The exam was held on November 30, 2025.

AIBE XX Key Highlights

Check the following table to know the highlights of AIBE 20 exam: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  AIBE XX Provisional Answer Key Objection deadline
Exam name  All India Bar Examination (AIBE)
Board name  Bar Council of India (BCI)
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  allindiabarexamination.com
Stream  Law 
Exam date  November 30, 2025
Answer key objection deadline  December 12, 2025
Marking scheme  Correct: +1Incorrect: 0Unattempted: 0 
Exam duration  3 hours

How to check AIBE 20 Answer Key?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the AIBE 20 answer key online: 

  1. Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com
  2. On the homepage, click on link ‘AIBE XX (20) Answer Key 2025’
  3. Check and download the provisional answer key
  4. Choose the question booklet set/code from the dropdown
  5. AIBE XX Answer Key PDF will open
  6. Review and download for later 

DIRECT LINK - AIBE XX Login

AIBE 20 Result Soon

The BCI will release a revised and final answer key online after the objections are submitted by today, December 10, 2025. The final answer key will be released soon along with the results for the candidates to check their scores. The AIBE XX exam results are expected to be released soon. According to past year trends, the board will release the results by January 2026.

