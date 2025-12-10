AIBE 20 Provisional Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today at allindiabarexamination.com; Results Soon

AIBE 20: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) Provisional Answer Key Objection window today, December 10, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to submit grievances at allindiabarexamination.com. The board will release the final answer key on the basis of the objections submitted by candidates and later release the results online. The exam was held on November 30, 2025.

AIBE XX Key Highlights

Check the following table to know the highlights of AIBE 20 exam: