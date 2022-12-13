    AIBE 2022: Registrations for 17th AIBE Exam Begin Today, Apply at allindiabarexamination.com

    The Bar Council of India will begin the Registrations for 17th AIBE 2022 Exam today. Candidates eligible to appear for the exams can complete the registration and application process through the link which will be available here. 

    AIBE EXam 2022: The Bar Council of India will begin the Registration process for the 17th All India Bar Examination today. According to the details given in the official notification, the 17th AIBE 2022 Registration process will begin on December 13, 2022, on the official website. The link will be activated on the official website from 5 PM onwards. 

    The 17th AIBE 2022 examination will be conducted on February 5, 2023, and the last date for students to complete the 17th AIBE 2022 Registrations is January 16, 2023. Candidates who have completed their three-year LLB and five-year LLB programme can appear for the 17th AIBE 2022 Exams. 

    17th AIBE 2022 Registration Process

    To register for the 17th AIBE 2022 Exam candidates are required to visit the website and complete the registration and application process. Follow the steps given here to complete the 17th AIBE 2022 Application.

    Step 1: Visit the AIBE 2022 official website and click on the registration link

    Step 2: Enter the required details in the AIBE 2022 registration link

    Step 3: Complete the 17th AIBE 2022 application form

    Step 4: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

    17th AIBE 2022 Schedule

    According to the schedule released by the Bar Council of India, the 17th AIBE Exam Admit Card verification will begin on January 21, 2023, and students will be able to send their requests for connections on the admit card until January 25, 2023. The AIBE 2022 Exam Admit Card will be available between January 30 and February 3, 2023. 

    AIBE 2023 examination will be conducted across 150 exam centres in 50 exam cities. The exams are conducted for law graduates who have completed their education and wish to practice law in India. candidates who qualify the AIBE Exam will be issued COP Certificates which will allow them to practice law in the country.

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
